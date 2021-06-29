10 Times Daft Punk Were Photographed Without Helmets

10 Times Daft Punk Were Photographed Without Helmets

Author:
Tim Doyle

Tim Doyle

When Daft Punk formed in 1993, they were teenagers with synthesizers, a far cry from the decorated robots we adore today.

Daft Punk wasn't always Daft Punk.

When Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter formed the duo in 1993, they were teenagers with synthesizers, a far cry from the decorated robots we adore today. In fact, it wasn't until 1999 that they assumed their arcane robotic identities, lending to an air of mystery surrounding the years between.

Beyond fables from music industry veterans, it's tough to distinguish anything about the reclusive Bangalter and de Homem-Christo—even their appearances. And after their shocking split after 28 years, all we can do now is reminisce about the past, question the future, and complain about what could've been.

Here are 10 times Daft Punk were photographed without their iconic helmets.

daft pun
daft punk
E2lPIINVUAIiLwv
EytnA7pVEAEjYKK
E4YntS-VEAMcxhe
E0LjHXRUUAMW5P5
2016_DaftPunk_24_DaftBootlegsDotWeeblyDotCom_290216
c8310-16140153136279-800
pjimage

A number of the images from this list were sourced from the @Daft_Wub Twitter fan page.

