Watch This 13-Year-Old DJ Perform His Debut Club Set in Ibiza

13-year-old DJ Denzel Jo Armani recently made his debut in Ibiza, the clubbing capital of the world. Talk about a huge set by a tiny man.

The diminutive DJ threw down at Bora Bora Ibiza earlier in the month of August alongside his father, who is a renowned house music artist himself. According to Lovin Malta, the opportunity was presented to Denzel after the club's management saw him perform in Malta. They apparently were so enamored by him that they invited him out to perform at Bora Bora, one of the most popular beach clubs in Ibiza.

It's important to note that the club was operating safely amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic before its eventual shutdown on August 20th, and it complied with social distancing measures during Denzel's set. A clip from the event shows the young gun performing in a mask with no one near the stage except for his father and two sound engineers, who worked behind the booth from a safe distance. Moreover, a skim through the club's Facebook page shows employees wearing masks while serving groups of guests, who appear to be reveling with ample space between each party.

When he's not throwing down banging sets at clubs he won't even be able to drink in for five more years, Denzel has been using his time in lockdown to learn music production. The release of his debut track, a remix of Kevin Paul Calleja’s "Over and Out," is on the horizon.

Check out a video of Denzel ripping a house set to the tune of Nic Fanciulli's re-edit of Roberto Surace's single "Joys" at Bora Bora Ibiza below.