The 10 Best EDM Tweets of 2020

Twitter has allowed fans to connect with their favorite public figures like never before, and given us somewhat of a glimpse into the (not so) private thoughts of music stars, actors, and regrettably, even politicians.

EDM Twitter is a world all of its own, where some of the genre's biggest players and rising stars can give fans insight into their experiences both music-related and simply day-to-day. Announcements, memories, memes, and even complaints are commonplace on EDM Twitter, and they're almost always as entertaining as actual performances from those artists.

We've compiled the best EDM tweets from 2020.

KAI WACHI'S PRE-COUCH LANDS ANNOUNCEMENT

YOI, YOI, YOI! Kai Wachi's Twitter is one of the most entertaining accounts out there. His Couch Lands reminder announcement is a shining example of this. We'll let the sound effects speak for themselves.

IMANU CONVERTS US TO THE NOISIA FAITH

IMANU seems to have discovered the First Church of Noisia. How do we convert?

PLASTICIAN MAKES US ROLL OUR EYES WITH HIS DAD JOKES

Dad jokes are a lifestyle, according to Plastician, who serves them up to try and make other artists crack in this video.

REZZ RESPONDS TO A FAN WHO WANTS TO NAME HIS CHILD "METHODOLOGY"

Aside from that being a horrible name for a child, REZZ raises a pretty good point.

SWARM "DISCUSSES HIS RELEASES" WHILE EATING EXTREMELY SPICY HOT SAUCES

SWARM puts possibly just as much time into his hilarious videos as he does in his music productions. Watch him eat super-hot sauces while discussing his 2020 accomplishments.

ICE T SHOUTS OUT MARC REBILLET

2020 saw Loop Daddy Marc Rebillet get some well-earned recognition from hip-hop legends like Snoop Dogg and, most notably, Ice-T. NSFW warning.

HEATBEAT PUTS THE PANDEMIC INTO PERSPECTIVE

That's a really long time.

MARC REBILLET SUGGESTS AN INTERESTING NSFW MUSIC VIDEO IDEA TO BRAZZERS

But it's definitely right up his alley.

EPTIC REALLY LIKES PENDULUM

Eptic said what we were all thinking, basically.

ALISON WONDERLAND HAS THE CURE FOR SADNESS

Not sure if it actually works, but maybe it's worth a shot.