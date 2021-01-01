The 10 Best EDM Tweets of 2020

The 10 Best EDM Tweets of 2020

EDM tweets provided a bit of comic relief in a year to forget.
Author:
Publish date:

Marc Rebillet

Twitter has allowed fans to connect with their favorite public figures like never before, and given us somewhat of a glimpse into the (not so) private thoughts of music stars, actors, and regrettably, even politicians.

EDM Twitter is a world all of its own, where some of the genre's biggest players and rising stars can give fans insight into their experiences both music-related and simply day-to-day. Announcements, memories, memes, and even complaints are commonplace on EDM Twitter, and they're almost always as entertaining as actual performances from those artists. 

We've compiled the best EDM tweets from 2020.

KAI WACHI'S PRE-COUCH LANDS ANNOUNCEMENT

YOI, YOI, YOI! Kai Wachi's Twitter is one of the most entertaining accounts out there. His Couch Lands reminder announcement is a shining example of this. We'll let the sound effects speak for themselves. 

IMANU CONVERTS US TO THE NOISIA FAITH

IMANU seems to have discovered the First Church of Noisia. How do we convert?

PLASTICIAN MAKES US ROLL OUR EYES WITH HIS DAD JOKES

Dad jokes are a lifestyle, according to Plastician, who serves them up to try and make other artists crack in this video.

REZZ RESPONDS TO A FAN WHO WANTS TO NAME HIS CHILD "METHODOLOGY"

Aside from that being a horrible name for a child, REZZ raises a pretty good point.

SWARM "DISCUSSES HIS RELEASES" WHILE EATING EXTREMELY SPICY HOT SAUCES

SWARM puts possibly just as much time into his hilarious videos as he does in his music productions. Watch him eat super-hot sauces while discussing his 2020 accomplishments.

ICE T SHOUTS OUT MARC REBILLET

2020 saw Loop Daddy Marc Rebillet get some well-earned recognition from hip-hop legends like Snoop Dogg and, most notably, Ice-T. NSFW warning. 

HEATBEAT PUTS THE PANDEMIC INTO PERSPECTIVE

That's a really long time.

MARC REBILLET SUGGESTS AN INTERESTING NSFW MUSIC VIDEO IDEA TO BRAZZERS

But it's definitely right up his alley.

EPTIC REALLY LIKES PENDULUM

Eptic said what we were all thinking, basically.

ALISON WONDERLAND HAS THE CURE FOR SADNESS

Not sure if it actually works, but maybe it's worth a shot.

Related

Baker-Electric Forest, Day 2-For MFC-24802
FEATURES

10 of the Best Future Bass Songs of the EDM Decade

Here are some of the best and most influential future bass tracks from the last ten years

131449480_2846375422314458_5629543560191562334_n
FEATURES

EDM.com's Best of 2020: Performances

To honor their creativity and seminal influences on the live music industry, we've recognized ten of the year's best performances in dance music.

SadOliver
FEATURES

20 Of The Very Best Tweets From 'DJs Complaining'

DJ's Complaining On Twitter is A Trend That Never Gets Old!

131890157_451742972660709_9196094864158724601_n
FEATURES

EDM.com's Best of 2020: Industry Leaders

In a hellish year for the music community, these industry leaders helped shape the future of dance music.

131366402_867798594054605_1225426226824683693_n
FEATURES

EDM.com's Best of 2020: Music Producers

We've recognized ten of the best music producers of the year to honor their fearless creativity and profound dedication to their craft.

pexels-photo-2780762
FEATURES

The Best EDM Songs for Exercising At Home

Five of the best EDM songs you need to boost your home workout routine.

ultra australia
FEATURES

The Best EDM Festivals to Visit in Florida

Check out the top electronic music festivals in The Sunshine State.

pjimage-7
FEATURES

Keep Halloweekend Going With a Roundup of the Best Costumes from EDM Artists

From Monsters Inc. to Wonder Woman to Spider-Woman, EDM's top producers brought their creativity this year.