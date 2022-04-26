Skip to main content
22 Photos That Encapsulate the Mind-Blowing Live Production of Ultra 2022

22 Photos That Encapsulate the Mind-Blowing Live Production of Ultra 2022

Few can pull off the dazzling visual spectacles of Miami's Ultra Music Festival.

Alive Coverage

Few can pull off the dazzling visual spectacles of Miami's Ultra Music Festival.

There aren't many festivals—if any—who do it quite like Ultra.

The resplendent Ultra Music Festival is embedded in the mythos of Miami. And even though its annual hubbub has often been bemoaned by the city's populace, one thing is certain: the festival is vital to Miami's culture.

Considering Ultra's reputation as a bellwether for the festival landscape and its impact on Miami's economy, the event's organizers annually ensnare—and then enrapture—the international dance music hive mind. But despite the event's staggering lineups, its production is a crucial part of why it is perennially considered one of the nation's elite music festivals.

Just ask Hardwell, who torpedoed a four-year hiatus to return to Ultra's historic Mainstage at the fest's 2022 edition. Or this guy, who simply couldn't miss it and resorted to snorkeling into Bayfront Park—then raving in his wetsuit all night.

Between the stupefying visual elements of Ultra's performing artists and the hallucinatory lasers that blitzed Miami's cityscape, the festival did what it does best this year: shock and awe. Here are 22 images that encapsulate the mind-blowing sights of Ultra 2022.

illenium ultra

ILLENIUM performs at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

ultra

Ultra Music Festival 2022.

afrojack ultra

Afrojack performs at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

black tiger sex machine ultra

Black Tiger Sex Machine perform at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

ultra

The Mainstage of Ultra Music Festival 2022.

kshmr ultra

KSHMR performs at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

pendulum ultra

Pendulum perform at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

ultra resistance

The Resistance stage at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

david guetta ultra
FEATURES

22 Photos That Encapsulate the Mind-Blowing Live Production of Ultra 2022

Few can pull off the dazzling visual spectacles of Miami's Ultra Music Festival.

By Jason Heffler5 hours ago
k-69
EVENTS

A Universe of House Music and Tacos: How Space Taco Is Making Tuesdays Sizzle In SoCal

The weekly gathering has played host to VNSSA, OMNOM, Lubelski and many more.

By Ulises Vargas8 hours ago
martin garrix ultra
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Unveils Final Single From Debut Club Album, "Sentio"

The ninth and final single, "Aurora," is a collaboration with STMPD RCRDS vet Blinders.

By Jason Heffler9 hours ago
ultra

A panoramic view of Ultra Music Festival 2022.

david guetta ultra

David Guetta performs at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

hardwell

Hardwell performs at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

davud guetta ultra

David Guetta performs at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

vintage culture claptone ultra

Vintage Culture and Claptone perform at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

hardwell

Hardwell performs at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

wax motif longstoryshort ultra

Wax Motif and longstoryshort perform at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

krewella ultra

Krewella perform at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

gg magree mija ultra

GG Magree and Mija perform at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

armin van buuren

Armin van Buuren performs at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

illenium ultra

ILLENIUM performs at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

madeon ultra

Madeon's "Good Faith Forever" production at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

carl cox ultra

Carl Cox performs at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

david guetta morten

MORTEN and David Guetta perform at Ultra Music Festival 2022.

Related

hardwell ultra
NEWS

The Ghost of Ultra Past: Here's Why Everyone Thinks Hardwell Is Returning In 2022

Thanks to a few serendipitous tweets—and some common sense—all signs point to Hardwell coming out of retirement for the 2022 edition of Miami's Ultra Music Festival.

Ultra Music Festival 2019 - Main Stage
FEATURES

Relive the Best of Ultra and MMW with March's New Releases [Playlist]

Coming off your Ultra Music Festival high? Listen to this month's new music with our top picks playlist!

sofi tukker
FEATURES

22 Game-Changing Electronic Albums Coming In 2022

2022 is going to be a banner year for electronic dance music.

hardwell ultra
NEWS

He's Back: Hardwell Confirmed to Close Out Ultra Music Festival 2022 After 4-Year Hiatus

The Dutch dance music icon will reportedly debut new music.

ultra music festival 2018
EVENTS

Ultra Announces 2022 Phase 2 Lineup With Headliners Tiësto, Seven Lions, More

Over 80 artists were revealed, joining Kygo, David Guetta, DJ Snake and more.

FELIXFRO_Ultra-Music-Festival-2014-Live-Sets-Day-3-Hardwell-Jack-U-Gaia-+-Many-More
NEWS

Law Firm Files Class Action Suit Against Ultra Miami Organizers to Issue Refunds

Corwin Law alleges that the organizers of Miami's Ultra Music Festival engaged in "deceptive trade practices."

A photo of the main stage of Ultra Music Festival.
EVENTS

10 Can't-Miss Performances at Ultra Music Festival 2022

Ultra 2022 offers endless choices, but we've narrowed them down to 10.

ultra music festival
EVENTS

Over 60 Artists Added to Ultra Music Festival 2022: See the Phase 3 Lineup

Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, Pendulum and many more are set to headline Ultra 2022.