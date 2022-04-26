22 Photos That Encapsulate the Mind-Blowing Live Production of Ultra 2022
There aren't many festivals—if any—who do it quite like Ultra.
The resplendent Ultra Music Festival is embedded in the mythos of Miami. And even though its annual hubbub has often been bemoaned by the city's populace, one thing is certain: the festival is vital to Miami's culture.
Considering Ultra's reputation as a bellwether for the festival landscape and its impact on Miami's economy, the event's organizers annually ensnare—and then enrapture—the international dance music hive mind. But despite the event's staggering lineups, its production is a crucial part of why it is perennially considered one of the nation's elite music festivals.
Just ask Hardwell, who torpedoed a four-year hiatus to return to Ultra's historic Mainstage at the fest's 2022 edition. Or this guy, who simply couldn't miss it and resorted to snorkeling into Bayfront Park—then raving in his wetsuit all night.
Between the stupefying visual elements of Ultra's performing artists and the hallucinatory lasers that blitzed Miami's cityscape, the festival did what it does best this year: shock and awe. Here are 22 images that encapsulate the mind-blowing sights of Ultra 2022.
Few can pull off the dazzling visual spectacles of Miami's Ultra Music Festival.
