3LAU Joins Titans of Industry, Landing On List of Top 100 Notable People In Blockchain

3LAU has received recognition for his influence within the cryptocurrency space, as the producer has just landed on Coin Telegraph's list of the Top 100 Notable People in Blockchain. The popular cryptocurrency publication defines their Top 100 list as "people who made a difference to the crypto industry in 2020 — and who will guide the direction of the sector in 2021."

3LAU landed on the list at #93 and is joined by titans of the industry including Galaxy Digital CEO, Mike Novogratz, and Gemini Co-Founders, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

3LAU's inclusion on the list is certainly well deserved. The "Better With You" producer has been a vocal champion of Bitcoin and blockchain technology over the past few years. He was an early adopter and strategic advisor to the blockchain-based streaming startup, Audius, and in 2018, he led the charge to facilitate the world's first blockchain-powered festival, Our Music Festival (OMF).

More recently, 3LAU sold blockchain-based digital collectibles via the Nifty Gateway marketplace to celebrate the release of his song, "Everything." After successfully selling the tokenized assets or NFTs for thousands of dollars, 3LAU has since referred to the trend as "the future of digital content."

