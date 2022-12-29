Skip to main content
5 Absurd But True Stories That Captivated the EDM World In 2022

5 Absurd But True Stories That Captivated the EDM World In 2022

In 2022, there were times when things got... weird.

Louis Comar

In 2022, there were times when things got... weird.

2022 was another banner year for electronic dance music history as festivals returned en masse, the scene's biggest artists released albums and live music records were broken.

But then there were times when things got... weird.

From head-scratching revelations on social media to dance music veterans taking the genre where it hasn't gone before, read on to discover just a handful of the stories that had us doing double-takes in 2022.

Bizarre Reddit sex confession spikes Hudson Mohawke's "Cbat" on the charts

There's no manual to achieving a chart topping hit—but having your music be the subject of an embarrassing sex confession may be one of the most absurd paths possible.

On the "Today I Fucked Up" subreddit, a Redditor confessed to the world that Hudson Mohawke's track "Cbat" had been a staple of his love-making playlist for years, standing the test of time through multiple relationships. The quirky rhythm wasn't quite a hit with his current girlfriend, however, which ultimately put a wedge in their relationship.

The confession, which went viral on Twitter and TikTok, simultaneously landed "Cbat" in the #1 spot on the U.S. iTunes Electronic chart—over a decade after its release.

Steve Aoki is heading to the moon

Steve Aoki can always be counted on to take dance music to new heights. In December, the superstar DJ was revealed as one of eight people selected by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to join him on an upcoming commercial space flight around the moon, the world's first-ever civilian lunar orbital mission.

The trip, dubbed "Dear Moon" and organized by Elon Musk's SpaceX, is planned for 2023.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

general heart hands
FEATURES

5 Absurd But True Stories That Captivated the EDM World In 2022

In 2022, there were times when things got... weird.

By Cameron Sunkel
day zero
EVENTS

5 of the Best Destination Music Festivals to Explore In 2023

There's plenty of opportunities to party in paradise in 2023, thanks to Envision, Sundream Baja and more.

By Rachel Freeman
DJ Sunshine
Lifestyle

Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything Are Fans of This 9-Year-Old DJ

When I grow up, I want to be a...

By Rachel Kupfer

Music producer makes drum & bass track with a dildo

When a sex toy manufacturer reached out to Vancouver-based DJ electronic music producer Koji Aiken on Instagram to promote one of their products, his request was simply that they send "the loudest vibrator" they had available. 

Harnessing the mighty power of the "Bendie Power Stud Curvy Vibe," Aiken hit the studio and recorded the dildo's various vibration patterns. He then sampled them to produce a song, the end result of which is a hysterical drum & bass record no one saw coming.

Limewire returns as an NFT marketplace

Over 12 years after closing shop, LimeWire returned in an attempt to reckon with its controversial past—and forge a new chapter.

The go-to peer-to-peer file sharing service that dominated the early 2000s came to an unceremonious end when lawsuits initiated by major record labels and music rights-holders resulted in a staggering $105 million in fines. 

This year, LimeWire's new management saw a new vision for the brand: as an NFT marketplace. Australian entrepreneurs Paul and Julian Zehetmayr hope to use the brand's piracy-era brand recognition to attract new users while also actually getting artists paid this time around.

Fred again.. and Four Tet take over a food truck

When Fred again.. and Four Tet came to town, there was more heat than just that of the sizzling waffle irons emitting from a nearby food truck outside New York's Terminal 5.

Following their regularly scheduled set, Fred and Tet went outside and promptly took over the vehicle's aux. As fans gathered 'round, the artists played one last crowd pleaser, Miley Cyrus' "Party In The U.S.A.," before making a speedy exit.

Related

Dreamstate SoCal 2021_brphotoco_113
FEATURES

21 Stories That Defined EDM In 2021

Despite another vexing year for the electronic dance music community, it remained as captivating as ever.

fred again
NEWS

Watch Four Tet and Fred again.. Take Over a New York City Food Truck

After their show, Four Tet and Fred again.. didn't hesitate to continue serving up some heat.

Mia_mansion_1
FEATURES

5 Absurd 2021 EDM Stories That Are Not April Fools' Jokes

These stories sound like pranks, but actually happened.

fred again..
MUSIC RELEASES

Fred again.. Pushes Boundaries With New Four Tet-Assisted Single, "Jungle"

As his fall 2022 tour approaches, Fred Again.. has released a stunning single that feeds into the primal depths of his visceral approach to dance music production.

hardwell
FEATURES

EDM.com's Best of 2022: Music Producers

To honor their fearless creativity and profound dedication to their craft, we've recognized 10 of the best electronic music producers of 2022.

hudson mohawke
NEWS

Over a Decade Later, Hudson Mohawke's "Cbat" Tops Charts Following Bizarre Reddit Sex Confession

The song has gone viral over a decade after its original release.

EDC LV 2021-3LAU-Brian Rapaport Photo_01
GEAR + TECH

3LAU and Steve Aoki Invest In Groundbreaking Blockchain Music Production Company

Dance music artists jumped at the opportunity to invest in Arpeggi Labs, a promising startup with the goal to revolutionize digital music production and publishing.

Nifty Gateway
GEAR + TECH

Nifty Gateway Founders on Why Musicians Should Embrace Digital Art: "EDM Artists Are Just the Perfect Fit for NFTs"

Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster recall the rapid ascent in Nifty Gateway's popularity, a trend amplified by a number of electronic music personalities who adopted the burgeoning NFT technology.