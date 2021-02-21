5 Songs You Never Would Have Heard Without SOPHIE

After the crushing loss of electronic music icon SOPHIE last month, artists from all ends of the music community united together to mourn collectively and share their favorite moments with the late artist. Her far-reaching influence can be attributed to her unique manipulation of sonics and her persistent sense of self, inspiring young creators—especially those holding LGBTQ+ identities—to feel comfortable in their own skin and pursue their dreams.

SOPHIE's work received large-scale recognition in 2018, when her debut album, Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album. At the same time, she was also a prolific producer, assisting a plethora of iconic names in the studio over the years.

To celebrate SOPHIE's storied discography following her tragic death, we've compiled a shortlist of five tracks that would not have been possible without her one-of-a-kind artistry.

"Nights With You" by MØ

Released in 2017, this sultry, romance-inspired single was written alongside SOPHIE and features her on the keys. "Nights With You" is an undeniable pop anthem, with its midtempo bass chords interspersed with punchy drums and an intricate melody. Cashmere Cat and benny blanco are additional collaborators.

"Love Incredible" by Cashmere Cat and Camila Cabello

Grammy Award nominee Cashmere Cat has worked with SOPHIE on several tracks, with "Love Incredible" acting as their cornerstone piece. Written alongside benny blanco and others, the track credits SOPHIE as a programmer, keyboardist, background vocalist and more. Her contributions are evident in the track's ethereal resonance and powerful chorus breakdown. Featured on Cashmere Cat's 2017 debut album, 9, the song appeared alongside an official collaboration with SOPHIE and MØ called "9 (After Coachella)."

"Yeah Right" by Vince Staples

As one of the 12 songs listed on Staples' critically acclaimed 2017 album, Big Fish, "Yeah Right" commands attention with its earth-shattering bass, rapidly paced bars and mid-track melodic breakdown. Listed as a songwriter, SOPHIE worked alongside Staples, Flume, Kendrick Lamar and KUČKA on this track, with the latter two artists also appearing as vocalists. Even more, 2019's "Voices" by Flume, SOPHIE and KUČKA is a clear evolution of their support on "Yeah Right."

"Bitch I'm Madonna" by Madonna and Nicki Minaj

Loaded with pop queen energy, "Bitch I'm Madonna" quickly evolves into a trap-inspired anthem complete with rave claps, sirens and Nicki Minaj's unmistakable intensity. Co-written and produced by SOPHIE, this 2015 release was one of 19 tracks selected for Madonna's expansive Rebel Heart (Deluxe) project. A longtime fan of Madonna's, SOPHIE described their work together as a "spontaneous," "happy coincidence" in a summer 2018 interview with The Guardian.

"Out Of My Head" by Charli XCX with Tove Lo and ALMA

Songwriter and programmer credits encapsulate SOPHIE's contributions to this track's early exploration of synthwave sonics. Released via Charli's 2017 Pop 2 album, "Out Of My Head" layers saccharine 80s club sounds and driving beats underneath angsty lyrics inspired by a relationship gone sour.