5 Takeaways from KSHMR's Candid 2021 Reddit AMA

KSHMR answered a slew of questions about career hurdles, dream collabs, and his new "Harmonica Andromeda" album.
KSHMR answered a slew of questions about career hurdles, dream collabs, and his new "Harmonica Andromeda" album.

When KSHMR finally released Harmonica Andromeda, it was a long time coming.

The album lit a fuse in his fanbase that exploded with adoration for the famed dance music producer and DJ, who had been refining his sound and brand for years. Fresh off the release of his long-awaited debut album, KSHMR hosted a candid Reddit AMA to answer questions from his global fanbase. Here are five takeaways.

DJ/producer KSHMR over a reddish background.

KSHMR released Harmonica Andromeda on March 19th, 2021 via his own Dharma Records, an imprint operating under the Spinnin' Records umbrella.

The most challenging career hurdle he has overcome

A career as fruitful as KSHMR's comes with many hurdles. Prior to his debut as KSHMR, he created pop and hip-hop music as one-half of The Cataracs, a prolific production team who worked with Selena Gomez, Enrique Iglesias, Far East Movement, and many more.

Responding to a fan in the AMA, KSHMR said that his biggest obstacle was The Cataracs "fizzling out." In a separate reply, he also noted that "Blueberry Afghani," "Cantaloupe," "Bass Down Low," and "Undercover" are songs he remembers fondly.

The Cataracs in 2012.

The Cataracs in 2012.

His essential plugins

When asked what plugin he would purchase if he had $200, KSHMR pointed to iZotope Neutron, an all-in-one mixing hub. He also loves Spectrasonics' flagship synthesizer Omnisphere, an award-winning instrument that he said "gives you sooo many sounds."

kshmr

KSHMR producing music in a studio.

His dream collaborators

When asked about who his dream collaborators are, KSHMR called out The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers, Beatles legend Paul McCartney, Eminem, and Porter Robinson.

eminem

Eminem raps with a live band during The Concert for Valor in Washington, DC on November 11th, 2014.

The only song on Harmonica Andromeda that will never be remixed

Considering the stable of dance music talent on Spinnin' Records, it's safe to assume that a remix bundle could eventually be released. However, one track that KSHMR wants to remain in its purest form is "Paula," a song ht said he "would honestly never consider remixing."

"There’s a song on the album by my mom’s name called 'Paula,' which is a song I wrote for her and also one I’m singing on," KSHMR told EDM.com in an intimate February 2021 interview. "I’m not the best singer, but it comes from the heart."

Screenshot from KSHMR's official "Paula" lyric video.

Screenshot from KSHMR's official "Paula" lyric video.

His thoughts on producing music for Bollywood

"Bollywood is not particularly producer-friendly from what I understand," KSHMR said in the AMA, specifically pointing to royalties and creative freedom. However, he didn't rule out the possibility of contributing music to Bollywood's vibrant culture and entertainment scene, telling a fan he would "jump at" the right situation were it to present itself.

Bollywood dancers.

Bollywood dancers.

You can check out KSHMR's full 2021 Reddit AMA here and listen to Harmonica Andromeda below.

