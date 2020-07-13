Here is a Website that Generates a Random 90s Festival Lineup and Plays Vintage Concert Footage

Music lovers who are bored in quarantine have hit the jackpot thanks to the "90s Festival Generator," a website that formulates random festival lineups swelled with nostalgic acts of the 90s.

The serendipitous site was created by Twitter user "rico monkeon," who wrote that it features "wonky VHS footage of all your indie favourites." To create your own lineup and dive into a rabbit hole of nostalgia, simply navigate to the site. A random lineup will populate, and if it's not to your liking, you can click on the "Generate Another Festival" button to make another.

A multitude of iconic bands and artists are stitched into the site, including Limp Bizkit, Aphex Twin, Public Enemy, Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Weezer, The Roots, and Tony Bennett, among many others.

An added bonus of the site is the fact that it embedded vintage VHS footage from every artist, which is accessible by clicking any artist's banner. For example, clicking on The Chemical Brothers populates a clip from their iconic Glastonbury set from 1997.

You can find the "90s Festival Generator" here.

Credit: NME