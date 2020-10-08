This "Album Nutrition" Instagram Page Breaks Down Your Favorite Artists' Most Used Words

Ever wonder what your favorite album's most used words are? Well Album Nutrition is the Instagram for you.

The page has created a new way to break down how you listen to albums by sharing the serving size—also known as the number of tracks—the word count, which words were used most, the release date, and the genre. How many words you should be consuming for a healthy musical diet is up to you.

So far the page has broken down over 50 albums, including DAMN by Kendrick Lamar, ASTROWORLD by Travis Scott, When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? by Billie Eilish, and Bangarang by Skrillex, which apparently has 8 "Shshshshshshouts" in it.

Seeing what lyrics were repeatedly used throughout can help better understand the type of writers these artists are. Some aren't the least bit surprising, like Kanye West using his own name 60 times in The Life of Pablo.

You can peruse all of Album Nutrion's breakdowns via their Instagram page.