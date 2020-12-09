Watch Alison Wonderland Perform Haunting "Bad Things" Cover on Capitol Records' Rooftop

"What a trip."
EMI Music Australia

Alison Wonderland summed up her recent performance on the rooftop of Capitol Records with three simple words: "What a trip."

The dance music superstar recently touched down on the apex of the legendary record label for a haunting performance of her track "Bad Things," which she has now uploaded in full. Flanked by the polychromatic LA skyline, she delivers a spine-chilling, poignant live rendition that only someone with an unadulterated love of their craft can pull off.

Check out the performance below.

Fans of Alison Wonderland were thrilled when she was recently confirmed to perform at the storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. Scheduled for September 15th, 2021, the show is a de facto follow-up to her massive "Temple of Wonderland" twin concerts at venue in 2019, both of which sold out months before their September dates.

"Bad Things" and its corresponding music video dropped back in September ahead of her upcoming third studio album, due in early 2021. At the time of this article's publishing, she has not announced a release date.

