Watch Shaquira McGrath Perform Jaw-Dropping Cover of Avicii's "Wake Me Up" on America's Got Talent

The best songs tend to be the ones that inspire in situations outside of the artist's original intent. That notion proved to be the case with "Wake Me Up," one of Avicii's most beloved tracks, which hits a little different during the COVID-19 lockdown. A rising star on America's Got Talent has taken on the iconic track, originally sung by Aloe Blacc, giving it new life during a time when many want to be woken up when the pandemic is over.

Shaquira McGrath stunned the judges during a socially distanced version of the famed competition show after singing her heart out before a picturesque forest backdrop for Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. Her performance is more of an acoustic version of Avicii's original, stripping the instruments and highlighting her impressive vocal range. The emotive interpretation was a somber yet brilliant rendition that the late EDM legend would have admired.

You can watch McGrath's performance in full below.