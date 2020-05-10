April's New Releases Bring the Promise of Even More Music to Come [Playlist]

While we might still be stuck at home for a considerable amount of time because of COVID-19, DJs and producers haven't let the pandemic stop them from bringing new music to fans. In fact, for some, it's actually helped with freeing up more time to finish unreleased songs.

In EDM.com's interview with Riot Ten about being in quarantine, he said that he has less on his mind, having not to think about traveling and touring. And although he wishes he could play his music live, he has a lot of unreleased songs that he can now focus on. Last month Riot Ten released "Save You," a single from his upcoming EP that's slated for June. He told us that fans are going to hear "some of the heaviest music" he's ever produced.

The same will most likely be true for other DJs and producers as they release more uplifting tracks like Galantis' "The Lake," Kygo's "Freedom," and songs that may stray from their signature sound, like Whethan and his new slow, hip-hop-influenced track "So Good."

Whether it's premiering new songs on live stream sessions or teasing them during virtual festivals, there was no shortage of new music in April. Heavy-hitters like Alesso, Tiësto, and REZZ and rising artists like Tokyo Machine released new music.

At the beginning of the month, Steve Aoki dropped his highly anticipated album Neon Future IV. Featuring tracks like "New Blood" with Echosmith's Sydney Sierota, "Maladad" with Maluma, "Let It Be Me" with the Backstreet Boys and "Crash Into Me" with Darren Criss, the 27-track album is a collection of varying subgenres that have hip-hop, pop, punk, and reggaeton influences.

Golden Features and ODESZA also went on their own musical exploration last month with their new collaboration project BRONSON. Together they released two tracks from their upcoming summer album, whose themes the artists say mirror the world's personal struggles. Like yin and yang, "HEART ATTACK" is the light to the darkness of "VAULTS."

On the heels of his previous release, "You Do You," Dillon Francis dropped another new song featuring BabyJake. Heading in a new direction with his music, "Touch" takes on a more pop-centric nu disco sound and, according to Dillon Francis, is apparently the sexiest song the duo has released yet. However, there seems to be more headed our way. On Travis Mills' live stream chat, he let it slip that they have more collaborations already in the works.

After teasing new music during his set for Digital Mirage, Gryffin seems to have new music on the way too. The first of many was his induction into the country-infused dance pop crossovers list last month. His April release "Hold You Tonight" features country singer Chris Lane and was actually dedicated to his wife since it was released on their wedding anniversary.

