We Came Up With Bizarre Descriptions of DJs—Then Used Artificial Intelligence to Bring Them to Life

There's nothing that blurs the line between frightening and fascinating quite like artificial intelligence.

And since artificial intelligence and electronic music are becoming more symbiotic by the day, the staff here at EDM.com wanted to see just how far it could go in a visual sense. So we came up with bizarre descriptions of artists and fed them through A.I. art generators.

Some images are photorealistic. Others are fancifully distorted. And the majority of them are flat-out creepy.

But we digress. Read on to see our weird and wonderful creations.

TOKiMONSTA

"TOKiMONSTA DJing in a neon sky arcade with golden canaries" by Jason Heffler.

Jason Heffler

REZZ

"REZZ DJ as painted by Salvador Dalí" by Nick Yopko.

Nick Yopko

Flume

"Flume creating his latest album in a psychedelic jungle" by Koji Aiken.

Koji Aiken

Martin Garrix

"Martin Garrix in his studio at the top of a cyberpunk skyscraper" by Konstantinos Karakolis.

Konstantinos Karakolis

CloZee

"CloZee DJs underwater with neon jellyfish" by Shakiel Mahjouri.

Shakiel Mahjouri

Charlotte de Witte

“Charlotte de Witte DJing in a hurricane of music” by Tessa Frey.

Tessa Frey

TroyBoi

"TroyBoi DJing inside a technicolor candy shop rave" by Carlie Belbin.

Carlie Belbin

Lane 8

"Lane 8 DJing on top of a giant mushroom" by Mikala Lugen.

Mikala Lugen

Daft Punk

"Daft Punk baking a cake on the moon" by Jarett Lopez.

Jarett Lopez

DJ Diesel

“Shaq DJing at the base of an active volcano site with lightning in the sky” by Cameron Sunkel.

Cameron Sunkel

Marc Rebillet

"Marc Rebillet in a robe in Manhattan singing to a sea of psychedelic flamingos" by Leah McClure.

Leah McClure

Porter Robinson

Porter Robinson DJing deep in the ocean while gasping for the last sight of sky" by Grecco Costamagna.

Grecco Costamagna

Mija

“Mija DJing in a post-apocalyptic, punk rock cyberpunk dystopian rave” by Brian Rapaport.

Brian Rapoport

Calvin Harris

"Calvin Harris playing piano on a rowboat in outer space" by Kyle B. Jones.

Kyle B. Jones

Kygo

"Inside of a tropical coconut, Kygo plays a glittery piano surrounded by glowing flamingos" by Brooke Bierman.

Brooke Bierman

Dillon Francis

"Dillon Francis and a colorful piñata walking through a futuristic cityscape" - by Lennon Cihak.

Lennon Cihak

Aphex Twin

Perhaps no artist is more fitting for this A.I. endeavor than the iconic Aphex Twin, whose metaphysically madcap aesthetic chills the collective spine of the music industry to this day. So we had a little too much fun.

"Aphex Twin creating his own twisted synthesizer in a dystopian depraved hellscape surrounded by strange dark followers" by Saad Masood.

Saad Masood

Saad Masood

Saad Masood

"Aphex twin performs in a dystopian depraved hellscape for a crowd of dark souls" by Saad Masood.

Saad Masood

Saad Masood

Saad Masood

Editor's Note: The images in this article were generated using Wonder and Dream by WOMBO.