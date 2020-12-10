Here is a Baby Fist-Pumping to a Tiësto Track Behind the Wheel of a BMW

Not exactly breaking news, but this should make you smile as we spiral towards the end of a dumpster fire of a year.
Author:
Publish date:

Here is a video of a baby fist-pumping to Tiësto's "The Business" behind the wheel of a BMW. It's not exactly breaking news, but it'll make you smile, which we could all use right about now as we spiral towards the end of a dumpster fire of a year.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Tiësto's Instagram.

FOLLOW TIËSTO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tiesto
Twitter: twitter.com/tiesto
Instagram: instagram.com/tiesto
Spotify: spoti.fi/3dVvySo

Related

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
NEWS

Tiësto Reveals a New Album in the Works

The dance music vet spilled the beans to Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
NEWS

Tiësto Shares Cryptic Preview of New Music from Potential Alias

Did Tiesto just launch a new alias?

Tiesto
NEWS

Tiësto Announces He's Expecting a Baby Girl

Good things can come out of these awful times.

Tiesto Kanye
NEWS

Tiësto Reveals That Kanye West Wanted to Collaborate on "Fade"

Oh, what could have been.

103978933_1331851207205626_4149114928064684146_n
Lifestyle

Win Limited Edition Merch from Tiësto's Record Label, Musical Freedom

Enter the giveaway now to win some special threads from the renowned dance label.

Tiesto
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Debuts Melodic New Track "BLUE" ft. Stevie Appleton

The iconic Dutch producer continues to change up his style.

Avicii and Tiesto
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Plays Three Unreleased Avicii Tracks in Latest Club Life Mix

Episode 672 of Tiësto's Club Life features unreleased Avicii collaborations with Aloe Blacc, Sandro Cavazza, and Wyclef Jean.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
NEWS

Tiësto to Elon Musk: "Shall We Put a Drive-In Party Together for Everyone Who Drives a Tesla?"

Tiësto is not doubting Elon Musk's vibe.