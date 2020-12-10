Here is a Baby Fist-Pumping to a Tiësto Track Behind the Wheel of a BMW
Here is a video of a baby fist-pumping to Tiësto's "The Business" behind the wheel of a BMW. It's not exactly breaking news, but it'll make you smile, which we could all use right about now as we spiral towards the end of a dumpster fire of a year.
Check out the video below, courtesy of Tiësto's Instagram.
