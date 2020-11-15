Go Behind the Scenes of David Guetta and MORTEN's Gripping "Save My Life" Music Video [Exclusive]

While David Guetta and MORTEN have been putting out "future rave" music for over a year now, they had yet to pursue a full blown music video for a track until now, with the release of "Save My Life." Released on November 13th via Musical Freedom, Tiësto's record label, the track and music video fit like a lock and a key, harmoniously translating dark and edgy synths with spellbinding visuals.

The music video, directed by Balász Simon, follows one man as he engages in a gripping pursuit of reconciliation with a past trauma. Highlights include a tense drive down a foggy country road and a poignant encounter with a young boy, who the main character chases as tears stream down his face. Cinematographer Bence Szemerey integrated wide shots and carefully crafted close-ups to instill a sense of urgency which, when combined with the video's moody lighting filter, make for a visual journey that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Simon also directed the music video for BRONSON's "HEART ATTACK (feat. lau.ra)," which was released earlier this year. The idea for the "Save My Life" video came to him during an actual dream, and the rest is history.

''I love how huge this track is, but what really made it click for me was its emotional core," Simon said in a press release. "I wanted to accompany it with something that was intimate in its own way, resembling a short film..

You can check out behind-the-scenes photos from the video's November shoot below, exclusively via EDM.com.

19 Gallery 19 Images

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta

Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta

Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

FOLLOW MORTEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/MORTENofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/mortenofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/mortenofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3jd5rt8