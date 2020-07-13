Happy Birthday, Benny Benassi: Celebrate with his Exclusive EDM.com Playlist

Some say that birthdays past a certain age aren't worth celebrating, but when a dance music icon like Benny Benassi celebrates a birthday, each one is a milestone. To commemorate his 53rd birthday, the legendary Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer has curated a dazzling playlist exclusively for EDM.com.

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming single "I'll Be Your Friend," a highly anticipated collaboration with fellow house music luminary Cece Rogers, Benassi concocted his EDM.com playlist to offer up a serendipitous taste of honey to those who can't wait for the hive. You can pre-save the single here ahead of its July 17th, 2020 release.

Honing in on his pioneering sound and tried-and-tested selection abilities, Benassi curated a mix that moonlights as a scintillating song-cycle of melodic and tech house, proving that he remains ageless—and will for many birthdays to come.

You can check out his playlist and the accompanying tracklist below.

Tracklist:

Paul Woolford & Diplo - Looking for Me (feat. Kareen Lomax)

Dayvi & Victor Cárdenas - Baila Conmigo (feat. Kelly Ruiz)

Diplo & SIDEPIECE - On My Mind (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Marshall Jefferson & Solardo - Move Your Body

SOFI TUKKER - Good Time Girl feat. Charlie Barker (Benny Benassi & The BB Team Remix)

Lee Foss & Anabel Englund - Warm Disco

TS7 - Emotion

Benny Benassi & Burak Yeter - Just Miss Love (feat. Saint Wilder)

Chris Nasty - Rising Up

Armand Van Helden x Solardo x Hervé - Power of Bass

Simon Doty - S4

APEXAPE - Passion

Enrico Sangiuliano - New Dawn

SNBRN - Never Let You Go

Cecilia Krull - Agnus Dei (Benny Benassi & BB Team Remix)

Wh0 - Lighta

Monolink - Sinner

Eats Everything - Honey

Klaus - Cortina

CAZZETTE - Get On Wiw It

R Plus & Dido - Together (Hifi Sean Remix) (Edit)

SOLON - Together All

Wh0 - Lighta (Night Dub)

Boris Brejcha - Space Driver

Yotto - Nova

Colyn - Resolve

Amy Root - June (Mees Salomé Remix)

SEND BENNY BENASSI BIRTHDAY WISHES:

Facebook: facebook.com/bennybenassi

Twitter: twitter.com/bennybenassi

Instagram: instagram.com/bennybenassi

Spotify: spoti.fi/2ZnuQZd