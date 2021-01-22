Here are the Best "Cold Bernie" Memes Shared by EDM Artists

The first month of 2021 hasn't even come to a close yet, so obviously a photo of Bernie Sanders in fuzzy mittens has erupted as a viral meme. Because, well, 2021.

An image of a bundled up Sanders seated at Joe Biden's inauguration—snapped by photographer Brendan Smialowski for Getty Images—is making a barnstorming trip across social media as the epicenter of a hilarious meme trend. People have been ripping the image of the chilly Vermont senator and superimposing it into their own photos, planting him in a variety of places, like the classic "you can't sit with us" Mean Girls scene.

A slew of EDM artists took a crack at their own version of the "Cold Bernie" meme, including DJ Snake, Alesso, and NERVO, among many others. Check out some of the best below.