Here are the Best "Cold Bernie" Memes Shared by EDM Artists

Here are the Best "Cold Bernie" Memes Shared by EDM Artists

Check out photos shared by Alesso, DJ Snake, NERVO, David Guetta, and many more.
Author:
Publish date:

NERVO

The first month of 2021 hasn't even come to a close yet, so obviously a photo of Bernie Sanders in fuzzy mittens has erupted as a viral meme. Because, well, 2021.

An image of a bundled up Sanders seated at Joe Biden's inauguration—snapped by photographer Brendan Smialowski for Getty Images—is making a barnstorming trip across social media as the epicenter of a hilarious meme trend. People have been ripping the image of the chilly Vermont senator and superimposing it into their own photos, planting him in a variety of places, like the classic "you can't sit with us" Mean Girls scene.

A slew of EDM artists took a crack at their own version of the "Cold Bernie" meme, including DJ Snake, Alesso, and NERVO, among many others. Check out some of the best below.

Screen Shot 2021-01-22 at 12.45.21 PM

Related

pjimage-7
FEATURES

Keep Halloweekend Going With a Roundup of the Best Costumes from EDM Artists

From Monsters Inc. to Wonder Woman to Spider-Woman, EDM's top producers brought their creativity this year.

New-Years-Eve-Playlist---Bose---Lifestyle
PLAYLISTS

Amazon Music Releases Global New Year's Eve Playlist Featuring The World's Biggest DJs

Playlist includes Steve Aoki, Kaskade, Robin Schulz, Sigma, NERVO, Jonas Blue, and DJ Snake and more

Cat Dealers - 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Cat Dealers Celebrate the Year with Cat House Sessions: Best of 2018

The three-hour long mix features tracks by David Guetta, Axwell /\ Ingrosso and more.

DLaEp57UQAA3e6U 2
NEWS

Dillon Francis Pranks DJ Snake & Releases New Track In The Best Way

Dillon Francis's prank on DJ Snake will have you in tears.

pexels-karolina-grabowska-5650043
Lifestyle

Here are 20 of the Best 2020 Black Friday Deals Offered by DJs

Nicky Romero, Zeds Dead, NGHTMRE, and more offered up some sweet Black Friday deals.

Skrillex
NEWS

Skrillex Spotted in the Studio with Top Dawg Entertainment Artist Zacari

Zacari shared an undated photo of the two via Instagram.

sunset-person-love-people-69096
FEATURES

NGHTMRE, Louis The Child, Dyro, More Share Their Most Precious Memories of Their Dads [Exclusive]

"Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventurers, story-tellers, and singers of songs."

diplo grammys
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate Black Artists in EDM with Diplo's New "Electronic Music: Black to the Future" Playlist

The playlists features TroyBoi, G-Buck, Channel Tres, and many more.