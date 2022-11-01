Relive Halloween 2022 With the Best Costumes From Around the EDM Scene
Spooky season has come and gone, and electronic music producers have once again owned the moment with spine-tingling and lighthearted costume designs alike.
Some of the scene's favorite couples offered a fresh take on the most recognizable cinematic universes. Meanwhile, others brought their costume "A" game right up to the stage.
Here's some of our favorite highlights from what was yet another memorable Halloween season.
Cray and Kayzo
Whipped Cream
Level Up & Subtronics
GRiZ
Alison Wonderland
John Summit
Trivecta
Mr. Carmack
Sullivan King
ILLENIUM
Diplo
Madeon
NGHTMRE
Ray Volpe
Valentino Khan
Recommended Articles
5 Reasons Why Seismic Dance Event Is a Must-Visit for Fans of Techno and House Music
Seismic Dance Event continues to up the ante and this year's landmark 5th edition is likely to bring about their most ambitious fest yet.
Phoenix Collaborated With Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter for New Album, "Alpha Zulu"
Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars revealed that Bangalter played an integral role in the recording process of "Alpha Zulu," the band's seventh full-length album.
Disco Fever In LA: Insomniac Gears Up for Inaugural "Disco Trip" Event
Disco fans can grab their flare pants and go-go boots to see Purple Disco Machine, Jayda G and more.