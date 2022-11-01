Skip to main content
Relive Halloween 2022 With the Best Costumes From Around the EDM Scene

Relive Halloween 2022 With the Best Costumes From Around the EDM Scene

DJs and electronic music artists went all out in showing their spirit for this Halloween season.

Trivecta/Twitter

DJs and electronic music artists went all out in showing their spirit for this Halloween season.

Spooky season has come and gone, and electronic music producers have once again owned the moment with spine-tingling and lighthearted costume designs alike. 

Some of the scene's favorite couples offered a fresh take on the most recognizable cinematic universes. Meanwhile, others brought their costume "A" game right up to the stage. 

Here's some of our favorite highlights from what was yet another memorable Halloween season.

Cray and Kayzo

Whipped Cream

Level Up & Subtronics

GRiZ

Alison Wonderland

John Summit

Trivecta

Mr. Carmack

Sullivan King

ILLENIUM

Diplo

Madeon

NGHTMRE

Ray Volpe

Valentino Khan

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Seismic Dance Event
EVENTS

5 Reasons Why Seismic Dance Event Is a Must-Visit for Fans of Techno and House Music

Seismic Dance Event continues to up the ante and this year's landmark 5th edition is likely to bring about their most ambitious fest yet.

By Cameron Sunkel
Collage Maker-01-Nov-2022-02.48-PM
NEWS

Phoenix Collaborated With Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter for New Album, "Alpha Zulu"

Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars revealed that Bangalter played an integral role in the recording process of "Alpha Zulu," the band's seventh full-length album.

By Jason Heffler
claptone day trip
EVENTS

Disco Fever In LA: Insomniac Gears Up for Inaugural "Disco Trip" Event

Disco fans can grab their flare pants and go-go boots to see Purple Disco Machine, Jayda G and more.

By Brooke Bierman

Related

halloween
Lifestyle

Celebrate Halloween 2022 With EDM.com's Haunting Playlist

Our curated Halloween 2022 playlist is eerie bangers galore.

rl grime
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen: RL Grime Calls On UFC Legend Bruce Buffer for Massive "Halloween XI: Dead Space" Mix

RL Grime sent Halloween season into full swing after debuting his annual mix at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

263871106_2443158852483998_4703484821343049197_n
FEATURES

EDM.com's Best of 2021: Performances & DJ Sets

To honor their creativity and seminal influences on the live music industry, we've recognized 10 of the year's best performances and DJ sets in electronic dance music.

pexels-sergej-eckhardt-2083601
FEATURES

What's Your Favorite Halloween-Themed EDM Track? [POLL]

Which one of these horrifying classics will take the crown?

RL Grime
EVENTS

Watch RL Grime's Full "Halloween X Live" Set—With a Dramatic Introduction From Neil deGrasse Tyson

Even America's best-known astrophysicist admitted he could hardly contend with the dark frequencies.

Carved Pumpkins
FEATURES

35 Ghoulish Tracks for Your Halloween Party

We've got the perfect soundtrack for your spook-filled Halloween!

pjimage-7
FEATURES

Keep Halloweekend Going With a Roundup of the Best Costumes from EDM Artists

From Monsters Inc. to Wonder Woman to Spider-Woman, EDM's top producers brought their creativity this year.

dj rayray blowing bubble gum
FEATURES

10 Influential DJs from Rising EDM Scenes Around the World

These EDM artists are household names in their respective regions.