5 Best Electronic Music Artists to Follow on Audius

It's no secret that the blockchain-powered streaming service Audius has taken the electronic music world by storm since its inception. As cryptocurrency becomes more and more accessible—and valuable—it seems the polarizing platform is here for the long haul.

Positioning itself as a disruptor and a threat to SoundCloud's dominance in the digital space, Audius is the perfect blend of innovation, controversy, and razzle-dazzle rolled into one platform. And with a user base that seems to be growing faster than a daisy in a summer, it's no wonder why the service's flagship $AUDIO token recently reached its all-time high.

Countless major electronic artists have backed Audius and released music via the unique platform, like Excision, REZZ, and Dillon Francis, among many others. Here are five who Audius users should keep an eye on.

TYNAN

TYNAN (via Facebook)

Electronic wunderkind TYNAN is seen by many as an artist holding the baton of the next wave of bass music stars. Thanks to his ferocious production, which is known for its quirky, metallic sound design, he is one of the most sought-after collaborators in the genre. TYNAN's Audius profile contains a number of edits that have been rinsed by countless major artists, like his nasty flip of GRiZ and Subtronics' "Griztronics."

Pauline Herr

Pauline Herr is a bona fide triple threat who sings, writes, and produces haunting dance music. Her Audius page reflects her versatility as an artist with its diverse collection of music, which ranges from dreamy indietronica to euphoric future bass. An undeniable highlight, however, is the Legally Blonde-inspired "Bend & Snap," a stiletto-tapping disco track that would make Elle Woods proud.

Oshi

Oshi

A sampling wizard, Oshi is revered in music production circles as one of the most technically savvy artists in the electronic scene. His glacial, hypnotic beats have a signature sound to them and have established the London beatsmith as an unquestioned innovator. He recently uploaded "the oshi redo collection," a song-cycle of beautiful remixes of tracks that dominated the SoundCloud boom of the twenty-tens.

Nero

Nero

Legendary trio Nero shocked the electronic music community in March 2021, when they returned after a two-year hiatus by uploaded a jaw-dropping edit of Daft Punk's "Emotion" on Audius. They revealed the track to be one of five upcoming releases, two of which have already been unveiled. Needless to say, fans should follow Nero on the platform to hear the remaining two edits when the drop.

Mr. Carmack

The Audius account of renowned trap and hip-hop producer Mr. Carmack is something to marvel at. It's essentially a microcosm of his career, which he has made in part by randomly releasing ridiculous beats at any given moment. The eccentric yet banging nature of his productions is encapsulated not only in his most popular uploads, but also in those that troll listeners, like the NSFW "Buttcrack."

Honorable Mention: Skrillex

Marilyn Hue

The absence of new music from Skrillex becomes more and more infuriating each day, but fans may find solace in the fact that he has a verified Audius account. The page currently only has one song, "Kliptown Empyrean," but it is certainly worth following on the off-chance he uploads music to tide fans over as they wait for his hotly anticipated sophomore album.