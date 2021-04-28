Happy Anniversary, Fyre Festival: Relive the Memes That Took Down Billy McFarland

From *that* cheese sandwich to the legendary Andy King, the imagery from Fyre Festival is timeless.
Netflix

Oh, Fyre Festival. The gift that keeps on giving.

When a gaggle of vapid influencers pay a notorious scam artist thousands of dollars to fight for mattresses on a decrepit beach with less infrastructure than post-1986 Chernobyl, the Internet did what it did best—roast them.

From that cheese sandwich to the legendary Andy King, the imagery from Fyre Festival is timeless. To remember the best festival that never was on its four-year anniversary, here are the best memes from 2017 that helped take down Fyre's scammer-in-chief, Billy McFarland.

If you know, you know

Live from Fyre Festival

The cheese sandwich from hell

Sad and bougee

It's Always Sunny In The Exumas

The only guy who enjoyed Fyre

KATNISS EVERSCHEME

Has anyone seen Ja?

Keeping Up With The McFarlands

An out of this world experience

One more Andy King meme for good measure

