October 14, 2021
Red Flags Are Dominating EDM Twitter—Here Are Some of the Funniest Posts

Carson Masterson

Publish date:

Deorro, Blanke, Nitti Gritti and more electronic music artists have offered their takes on the hilarious "red flag" social media trend.
Author:

Another day, another unexplainable social media trend.

This time around, people are sharing droves of "red flag" emojis to let their followers know what kind of behavior they think is sus. We all have those conversation deal-breakers. Some things you just don't admit, like the fact that you put pineapple on pizza or listen to Nickelback.

Since EDM Twitter is a digital hellscape where disapproval is exchanged as native currency, naturally the community has been flooded with these memes. After all, is there a more appropriate social media platform for red flags to appear on?

Check out some of the funniest "red flag" posts from around the dance music world below.

