You Can Now Look Like a Dystopian Daft Punk With This Full-Face Modular Mask

We are inching closer and closer to real-life Black Mirror episodes. Thanks to a company called Blanc, you'll soon be able to walk to your local grocery store, grab some dino nuggets (admit it, you still eat them), and have a lovely chat with the cashier—while wearing a Daft Punk-themed face mask.

Led by two entrepreneurs and a team of product designers, engineers, and scientists, Blanc has produced what they deem to be the world's first full-face modular mask. The HEPA-enabled mask covers and conceals the wearer's entire face, keeping it completely anonymous while protecting their eyes, nose, and mouth from COVID-19 exposure. The cyberpunk-inspired shield, which looks as if it were plucked out of a Tron film, is currently in production and raising funds via a Kickstarter campaign.

Despite its cringey marketing, which dubs it "the only mask for an uncertain future" that will make you look like "a secret villain," Blanc's face shield is actually pretty cool. Cooler than this, at least. The air you breathe is filtered through two reusable, replaceable HEPA filters, a feature that the company says will enable a comfortable breathing experience that today's generic masks simply don't offer. Each Daft Punk helmet mask comes with a pack of two HEPA filters that pump out purified air for an average of 14 days.

HEPA stands for "high-efficiency particulate air." A HEPA filter is a special type of mechanical air filter that forces air through a fine mesh material and traps harmful particles, including pollen, pet dander, dust mites, and tobacco smoke.

The mask also has an ergonomic design and, due its modular functionality, is able to be deconstructed and repurposed to fit each user's preferences. It has a 180° airtight seal as well, which means it remains snug on your mug and won't require constant readjustments. If you sneeze into it, though, you're going to need some Kleenex.

Blanc is currently marketing black and white versions of the masks, but units will soon become available in a variety of different colors and combinations.

Blanc's Kickstarter campaign has surpassed its $20,000 goal by a moonshot, raising over $220,000 at the time of this article's publishing. You can back the project here.