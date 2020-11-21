Happy Birthday, Carly Rae Jepsen: Here are the 5 Best EDM Remixes of "Call Me Maybe"

Ever since Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" went viral in 2012, launching waves of cover versions, video parodies, and memes, the world of pop music has arguably never been the same. The iconic track became the best-selling single of the year and topped charts around the globe, launching Jepsen into the world of fame and fortune as an internationally recognized pop star.

With four albums and plenty of hits hitting the airwaves since then, including "OMG" with Gryffin, Jepsen's phone has been ringing off the hook for years. To celebrate her 34th birthday today, we've rounded up five of the best remixes of "Call Me Maybe," certain to launch you back into the sounds and energy of early 2010s dance music.

"Call Me Maybe (Angelica Pier Remix)"

Classical pianist and vocalist Angelica took a venture into EDM with this flip of "Call Me Maybe," adding tried-and-true bass claps and soaring synths to give the song major festival energy.

"Call Me Maybe (Life Away Dubstep Remix)"

This Marshmello- and Benny Benassi-like fusion of classic dubstep and charming pop music will bring you back to the sounds of the early 2010s, featuring heavily distorted synths and traditional EDM drop sequences.

"Call Me Maybe (Aura Qualic The 80s back Remix)"

Aura Qualic takes us back in time with their reimagining of "Call Me Maybe," synthesizing Jepsen's vocals with classic and colorful retro synths to craft a track that would've sounded right at home in the Pretty in Pink film soundtrack.

"Call Me Maybe (Dunkles Remix)"

With a boosted BPM and pounding four-on-the-floor beat, this remix transforms the track into an upbeat and lighthearted homage to the euphoric sounds of early EDM.

"Call Me Maybe (Techrifice Remix)"

Techrifice's blissed-out tropical house take on the bubbly pop original uses only a hint of the song's vocals, making it perfect for a scenic drive or laid back work-from-home session.

