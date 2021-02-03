EDM.com Reveals Class of 2021

AWAY, Blanke, BLVK JVCK, Eliminate, Giolì & Assia, Lastlings, Lucii, Moore Kismet, Papa Khan, and William Black
EDM.com has revealed its official Class of 2021 list.

This isn't an index of hot SoundCloud beatmakers or a vanilla "artists to watch" list to keep an eye on for some nebulous amount of time. It's a list of ten musicians with game-changing skill sets who are on the precipice of becoming headlining superstars in the electronic music landscape.

Through their defiant approaches to industry standards and their workhorse-like mentalities, they have already proven their volcanic potential in the dance music scene and are now ready to erupt.

Over the next month, we'll be publishing a wide range of special content from these artists. This includes guest mixes, interviews, and Instagram takeovers with live, behind-the-scenes footage and sneak peeks at new music, among other exclusives.

Congratulations to the EDM.com Class of 2021 comprised of AWAY, Blanke, BLVK JVCK, Eliminate, Giolì & Assia, Lastlings, Lucii, Moore Kismet, Papa Khan, and William Black! You can get familiar with their music below ahead of a month's worth of stories offering a unique glimpse into the future of dance music.

AWAY

AWAY115

Blanke

20200202-1P0A6781

BLVK JVCK

2019-08-14 BLVK JVCK-60-Edit-3

Eliminate

IMG_9389

Giolì & Assia

4

Lastlings

LASTLINGS_JESSICA ALEECE 2958 HQ

Lucii

mfBIuLYA

Moore Kismet

DSC_3564

Papa Khan

Papa Khan_4

William Black

William Black Press 1

