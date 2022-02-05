EDM.com Reveals Class of 2022

Skip to main content
Meet the EDM.com Class of 2022 before they change the fabric of electronic dance music.

EDM.com has revealed its official Class of 2022 list.

The Class isn't an index of promising SoundCloud beatmakers or a mundane "artists to watch" list. It's a list of 10 musicians with transformative skill sets who are on the precipice of changing the fabric of electronic music as we know it.

Through their workhorse-like mentalities and defiance of industry standards, these groundbreaking artists have already proven their volcanic potential in the electronic dance music scene—and now they're ready to erupt.

Over the course of 2022, we'll be publishing a wide range of special content in partnership with the Class. This includes guest mixes, interviews, and Instagram takeovers with behind-the-scenes footage and sneak peeks at new music, among other exclusives.

Meet the EDM.com Class of 2022:

ACRAZE

acraze

ISOxo

A7_09879

Anfisa Letyago

anfisa letyago

Kaleena Zanders

HDM6057

Ace Aura

_SCM1216

Ray Volpe

RAM09554

Wreckno

Wreckno PRESS

Qrion

qrion

AKEOS

EMBLEM_CLEAN_BLACK

LODATO

Lodato Booth Shot 2

