Curator Spotlight: Magic Records Emerges as Tastemaker in Trap and Future Bass

Since its inception in 2016, Magic Music has emerged as one of the most popular electronic music YouTube channels. With a pulse on the future bass and trap genres, the brand and its Magic Records imprint have pushed many young artists into the limelight and served as a launchpad for their bright careers.

With more than 500 releases under its belt, the label has thrust its flagpole into the EDM scene as a bona fide tastemaker. Operating under a copyright free concept, they've offered creators from Youtube, Twitch, Facebook and other major platforms peace of mind by enabling them to use music from their catalog without worrying about DMCA takedown notices. Following their success on those digital music streaming destinations, Magic Music has also launched the sub-labels Deep Universe and Magic Club, which focus on deep and tropical house, respectively.

Magic Records has garnered a staggering following, curating music for over 3.7 million subscribers on its main channel and more than 10 million followers across its parent brand's network. They also have a major hand in the gaming world, delivering some of the best mixes in the EDM and gaming crossover space.

You can find Magic Music's extensive catalog of tracks here.

FOLLOW MAGIC MUSIC:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3sQnIBz

YouTube: youtube.com/c/MagicMusicGroup

Instagram: instagram.com/magicmusicsquad