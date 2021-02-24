10 Unique Daft Punk Collectibles to Keep the Robots' Spirit Alive in Your Home

When Daft Punk split up, music fans from all walks of life mourned the loss of the beloved robots. It's almost as if they plunged into the five stages of grief, starting with denial. Just ask this guy:

We all deal with grief in our own ways, one of which is to buy a bunch of crap. Don't act like you've never been dumped and immediately bought $100 worth of Ben & Jerry's, holding back tears as you approach the cash register in a hoodie and flip-flops.

It's simple—we buy things to make us happy during times of sadness, even if its for a fleeting moment. Here are 10 awesome collectibles to revive the robots in your home after their shocking and tragic split.

Daft Punk Homework LP Record Bowl

Put your fruit in this custom, handmade Homework vinyl record bowl. This ingenious Etsy seller takes old records, melts them into bowls, and slaps on high-quality reproduced labels from iconic vinyl issues.

Daft Punk Concrete Succulent Planters Set

Plant fanatics will love these cool Daft Punk succulent planters.

Daft Punk "Get Lucky" 2013 Promo Condom

If you're going to "Get Lucky," do it safely with this Daft Punk-branded condom.

Daft Punk Pyramid Pendant and Necklace

Daft Punk's iconic pyramid branding has been restored in these fashionable pendants, which you can wear around with pride in between bathroom crying sessions whenever you hear anything from Alive.

"Around The World" Retro Music Poster

Spice up your workspace or living room with this colorful retro print of Daft Punk's "Around The World," a legendary track from their 1997 debut album.

Limited Edition Daft Punk Christmas Ornament Set

Let's be real here—Christmas tree decorating is a competitive sport. Your tree will be much cooler than anyone else's with these rare white Daft Punk helmet ornaments.

"One More Time" VHS Anime Video

Own a truly one-of-a-kind piece of Daft Punk history with this rare VHS cassette of Daft Punk's "One More Time" music video. This eBay seller received the tape during an internship at a big entertainment magazine.

Daft Punk "Electroma" Leather Jacket

Can you imagine rolling up to the club in this badass Daft Punk jacket inspired by their 2006 science fiction film, Electroma? Neither can we, because clubs are closed thanks to COVID-19.

"Robot Rock" Vinyl

Everyone and their grandmother are scurrying to get their hands on Daft Punk vinyl right now. Instead of jumping on the bandwagon and purchasing their most ubiquitous records, give this 12" Single vinyl of "Robot Rock" a spin.

You'd be lying if you said that buying a Daft Punk helmet hasn't crossed your mind. If you're willing to spend a pretty penny, here is a wild USB-powered, polychromatic Daft Punk helmet.