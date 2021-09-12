We Surveyed Dance Music Fans On Which Iconic Early 2010's Single Deserved a 2021 Rework

Most of all, the poll reminded us just how great the early 2010's were for dance music.

Fans are yearning for the soaring, euphoric riffs characteristic of the iconic house music singles that dominated the early 2010s. At least, that's one interpretation of a new EDM.com social media poll.

When we asked the fans which classic dance music single needed some 2021 remix magic, nearly 20,000 nostalgic respondents weighed in. By a wide margin, electronic music fans felt Swedish House Mafia's swan song, "Don't You Worry Child" could use a resurgence.

The single was among the first dance tracks at the time to land on major metropolitan pop radio stations, unifying fans across the globe in the process. Simultaneously, we sullenly counted down to the conclusion of the group's One Last Tour, which felt like the definitive end to an era. Like the themes of the song itself, its history brings about some complicated emotions.

As luck would have it, however, Swedish House Mafia would return. Perhaps with the group's forthcoming album cycle—and hopefully a new tour to follow—fans will hear a new live edit or a remix of the iconic 2012 hit when the trio hits the road.

Can we also all just take a second to appreciate what a great year 2012 was for dance music? Our poll's remaining options included Krewella's "Alive" and Zedd's "Clarity," among others. Looking back, it's crazy to think all of those impactful songs arrived in the same year. Meanwhile, our poll's second place finisher, the cornerstone of the big room house movement, Martin Garrix's "Animals," arrived a year later in 2013.