Dance Music's Top Livestream Events: May, 2020

Just because you’re stuck at home, that's no reason to let those dance moves get dull. Our prescription? A deep feet-first dive into a dancefloor, of course!

There’s no shortage of phenomenal livestreams to enjoy this month either. For a dance fan wading through the sea of options, it’s enough to feel like swimming in cement boots, but don't fret—we can help. Put your feet up and peruse some of the best below.

With this handy guide, we’ve hand-picked our favorites for your listening pleasure. It may be true that there’s less to do at home while we wait out the COVID-craze, but with heavy-hitters like Diplo, Dada Life, and VNSSA pumping out steady streams with new music, May is still absolutely packed with plenty to be hyped about.

Credit: Courtesy of Wuki

Global Dance Digital Festival

11:30PM CST, Saturday & Sunday, May 9th & 10th

Colorado’s Global Dance Festival takes on the weekend with an all-star lineup, including Big Gigantic, DUCKY, Cardinal Now, Global Dance, Cardinal Artists, Blanke, StayLoose, Party Guru Productions, Ray Volpe, Decadon, QUIX, Carbin, Crowdsurf, Chee, Hex Cougar, Wuki, Nitti Gritti, JVNA, Juelz and Brondo.

Link: http://www.GlobalDanceFestival.com/

Credit: Shauna Regan

Claude VonStroke

7PM PST, Sunday, May 10th

Tune in every Sunday for a cup of virtual joe with the most popular dad in dance music, Claude VonStroke. His weekly show offers an exclusive live mix set directly from his home office HQ. It’s quirky and charming, whether you’re a hatchling to Dirtybird Records or a forever fan from way back when. The show also provides a rare window into the life and personality of the boss bird himself.

Link: https://biglink.to/DBLive/

Credit: Courtesy of Insomniac Events

EDC Virtual Rave-a-thon

6PM PST, Friday, May 15th

Rave daddy and Insomniac top honcho Pasquale Rotella isn’t about to let COVID stop the bloom of sweet, sweet PLUR. Across three nights, he’s hosting Insomniac’s biggest Rave-A-Thon yet. The event will broadcast multiple stages across several channels for a free-flowing digital experience, fostering a free-flow much like the physical dynamic at work at a music festival, where people roam from one stage or attraction to the next and intermittently bump into friends.

Link: http://tv.insomniac.com

Credit: Courtesy of BLOND:ISH

SET’s Stay at Home Virtual Festival

2PM PST, Friday & Saturday, May 15th & 16th

When party-throwers have a birthday their goal is certainly to serve a slice of heaven, but SET’s Stay At Home Virtual event is the exception. Produced in honor of SET’s Founder, Christian Piniero, the event arrives stocked with a bevy of Bay Area greatness for a full 24-hours. Like, candles on a cake, it’s sure to be lit. The virtual party assembles globally loved heroes in House music alongside some of the most fearsome contenders in contemporary techno. Prepare for powerhouse sets from Amine K, BLOND:ISH, The Fur Coat, Guy J, Sabo, and more.

Link: https://www.twitch.tv/clubrapture

Credit: Rukes

Sunrise Sermon: Destructo

5:30AM PST, Sunday, May 17th

Bring your sins to church on Sunday with a Sunrise Sermon straight from the pulpit of a man who is arguably dance music’s most influential figure, Gary Richards. Better known as Destructo, Richards was the original creator of the Electric Daisy Carnival when it started in Los Angeles. He’s one of the few who successfully traverse the worlds of party-throwing and DJing, and he’s here to put the energy in the workout that will start off your Sunday in glory.

Link: https://link.dice.fm/2X6HsM5j85

Credit: Courtesy of Charlotte De Witte

MOVEMENT AT HOME

Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 23rd - 25th

About a month ago, Movement Festival, Detroit's unstoppable machine of grit and techno lore did some tinkering in the garage and now the marketing mechanics at Paxahau have a whole livestream assembly and partnership with Beatport fired up to generate donations for the MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. Looking for an activity to enjoy Memorial Day Weekend? Tune into the stream from Movement for a good cause. Hands down: it's the single strongest showing for techno culture in America today.

Credit: Caroline Cantrall

Coalesce From Home

8PM PST, Saturday, May 30th

Basking in the music by this ragtag group of mysterious desert romping technophiles is indubitably the best possible way to close out the month of May. Along with a buffet of some tantalizing tastes, this event packs the programming of a full festival with wellness discussions, cooking lessons, inspirational talks, and (of course) some of the most satiating magic a music-lover can dig up from the underground.

Link: http://CoalesceNewYears.com