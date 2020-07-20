"Hook" Star Dante Basco Explains How His Character Inspired Skrillex's "Bangarang"

Skrillex superfans and pop culture aficionados may know that the title of his Grammy Award-winning EP and single, Bangarang, gets its name from a catchphrase featured in the 1991 Steven Spielberg movie Hook. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Dante Basco, one of the film's leading actors, spoke about how his character helped to inspire one of Skrillex's most iconic works.

In the interview, Basco explained that he actually knew Skrillex before his rise to the top of the EDM world. He then shared a story about how they bumped into each other at a party, where Skrillex introduced him as "the reason for 'Bangarang'" and remarked on how interesting it was to see the two worlds collide.

When Skrillex dropped the Bangarang track, again another thing in pop culture that's just like, "How did that happen?" And I actually knew Sonny, Skrillex, when we were young before I went up to this position. And we ran in different circles, and I knew his brother and then I ran into him when that song was out, at the Paramount Grammy party. So he ran into me again and is like explaining to his manager, "This is the guy I did the song for, like this is the reason for Bangarang." And I'm like, wow. It's so interesting to see how pop culture is connected and how things work, and how the work that we do... All of our work kind of connects to everyone else's work and vice versa.

The EDM community has been eagerly awaiting the release of Skrillex's next album, which some believe is imminent due to the recent mass deletion of his Instagram posts. In the meantime, fans can enjoy the new music video for "Ego Death," his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West, and FKA Twigs.

