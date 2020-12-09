Watch This Epic Christmas Light Show Set to David Guetta and Sia's Classic "Titanium"

Watch This Epic Christmas Light Show Set to David Guetta and Sia's Classic "Titanium"

The homeowner gave "fire away, fire away" new meaning with a grandiose display of 12,000 dancing lights.
Almost a decade after its release, "Titanium" still hits different.

Months after "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer Rick Astley breathed life into the dance classic, a Fresno homeowner named Jordan Willis has now used David Guetta and Sia's iconic track as the soundtrack to an epic light show this holiday season. Willis, who has been meticulously decking out the home for half a year, gave the song's inescapable refrain of "fire away, fire away" new meaning with a grandiose display of 12,000 dancing lights.

An unquestionable highlight is the show's smiley LED Christmas tree installment, which has eyes and a mouth that actually sings along to the lyrics. Check out the light show below.

Through his Lights on Dovewood banner, Willis is accepting donations for the Saint Agnes Foundation Hospice Care in memory of his father-in-law David Baker, who passed away back in August from cancer. Willis is asking those who enjoyed the show to consider making a donation to the nonprofit organization, which you can do so here.

Willis also set up a show set to The Weeknd's global smash hit (and notable Grammy snub) "Blinding Lights." Watch that show here.

