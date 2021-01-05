Happy 40th Birthday, deadmau5: Celebrate With 5 of His Most Iconic Tracks

Happy 40th Birthday, deadmau5: Celebrate With 5 of His Most Iconic Tracks

Celebrate the legendary producer's birthday in style by turning back the clock to his most timeless music.
Author:
Publish date:

Leah Sems

deadmau5 needs no introduction, so let's just get right to it. To celebrate his 40th birthday today, relive the magic of five of his most iconic tracks below.

"STROBE"

"Strobe" is one of those songs that—when played—brings time to a standstill. When deadmau5 drops it at his shows, everyone stops what they're doing, closes their eyes, and enjoys the moment. A generational anthem, "Strobe" influenced electronic music as we know it and remains crystallized in EDM lore as one of its most storied tracks.

"GHOSTS 'N' STUFF"

What would this list be without "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," one of the biggest and most inescapable hits deadmau5 has ever produced? The second those organs hit, you know what's about to go down. From the booming, industrial kicks to Rob Swire's stentorian vocal performance, every sonic element of the track is iconic. 

"RAISE YOUR WEAPON"

A masterclass in electronic music production, "Raise Your Weapon" is one of EDM's true crown jewels. It is versatility at its finest. Greta Svabo Bech's languid vocals serenade deadmau5's signature melancholic chords before the arrangement cranes into a deep house rhythm. And deadmau5 fans know what happens next—a mind-melting dubstep drop that influenced the genre forever.

"I REMEMBER"

deadmau5's 2008 collaboration with Kaskade has stood the test of time as one of the most memorable in his discography. Led by Haley Gibby's spellbinding vocals, which have a numbing effect on the brain, the track's deep, hypnotic sound design served as a welcome respite among the pounding music of the late 2000s rave scene.

"MATHS"

deadmau5's catalog is a grab bag of anthems and there are many other songs to include here, such as "Faxing Berlin" or "Snowcone." But "Maths" is a vastly underrated and ageless track. A banger of galactic proportions and a staple in his DJ sets to this day, the electro house banger plunges listeners to the center of a frenzied game of Tetris.

WISH DEADMAU5 A HAPPY BIRTHDAY:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gxfreD

Related

A color photo of DJ/producer Porter Robinson during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
FEATURES

Celebrate Porter Robinson's Birthday With 5 of His Most Memorable Moments

To celebrate Porter Robinson's birthday, we're reliving some of his biggest moments thus far.

Copy of Copy of benny-benassi2
FEATURES

Happy Birthday, Benny Benassi: Celebrate with his Exclusive EDM.com Playlist

To celebrate his birthday, the iconic Grammy Award-winning artist curated an exclusive playlist for EDM.com.

Getter
FEATURES

Celebrate Getter's Frickin Birthday With Our Favorite Tracks [Listen]

Happy birthday bb boi!

above & beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Curate Iconic Anjunabeats Tracks to Celebrate Label's 20th Anniversary [EXCLUSIVE]

Few electronic music labels have fostered as timeless a legacy as Anjunabeats.

madeon
FEATURES

Celebrate Madeon's Birthday with 5 of His Biggest Moments

We reflect on five of Madeon's most memorable moments in honor of the producer's 26th birthday.

Avicii
FEATURES

Remember Avicii By Reliving 5 of His Most Unforgettable Moments

On the second anniversary of his death, we honor Avicii's legacy.

BT TLAOL Press Shot - Photo by Lacy Transeau
FEATURES

BT Dissected His Biggest Tracks to Invite Fans on a Journey Through His Storied Career [Exclusive]

The legendary trance pioneer, who started out mowing lawns as a boy to pay for synthesizers, broke down his five most influential songs.

giphy-3
FEATURES

Happy Birthday, Carly Rae Jepsen: Here are the 5 Best EDM Remixes of "Call Me Maybe"

From tropical house to early 2010s dubstep, there's no shortage of creativity when it comes to producer's putting their spin on"Call Me Maybe."