December Closes out the EDM Decade with Big New Releases [Playlist]

With the new year just around the corner, artists have been in a frenzy to get their last songs out -and it was worth the wait. From house, big room and progressive house to dubstep, drum and bass and trap tracks, this month has seen a wide variety of releases across the sub-genre board.

House was a popular subgenre this month with releases like EDX's electric club-friendly "Voltaic," and Diplo and SIDEPIECE's bass house collaboration "On My Mind." Though above all, Oliver Heldens dominated the subgenre with his own spin on Kerri Chandler's house classic "Atmosphere." Keeping true to the original's classic house vibe and chords, "Aquarius" brings the bass lines and melodies to the forefront and entices listeners to stick around for the whole song.

As for artists exploring different sounds, this month big room heavyweight Tiësto released a melodic dance-pop track called "BLUE." The Dutch DJ said he wanted to end the year with a track that's a "different vibe" for him. For someone who's also been experimenting with his sound this year, 3LAU traded the electronic dance pop for some trance. He joined the Anjunabeats family with "Tokyo."

Rezz finally dropped her electric dubstep collaboration with Yultron, "Hell On Earth," which she teased throughout the fall festival season. KOVEN. brought us a two-track release with vocal drum and bass track "Give You Up" and a dubstep fueled "Followers" that show her versatility and mastery of her sound.

After three years, sister DJ duo Krewella announced that they'll be dropping their sophomore album, zer0, next month. The pair told Billboard, "With this album, we've really tried to scour the globe for influences for collaborators. It's an extremely international project. We just want people to listen to it and feel like they're a part of something really, really big." Along with the good news, the pair released "Good On You," which should get any of their fans excited about their new sound.

For more awesome big room, house, dubstep, drum and bass, trap, future house, progressive house and electronic songs, be sure to check out the rest of our playlist.