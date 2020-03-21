CONTEST: Win a PRIME 2 from Denon DJ

Can you think of a better way to spend your time indoors during COVID-19 quarantines than brushing up on your DJs skills with brand-new equipment? Denon DJ is giving away one of their Prime 2 standalone DJ systems, and entering to win is easier than you think.

In order to be eligible, all contestants must follow the instructions in the widget below. The winner will be selected at midnight (12:00 AM) PST on Monday, April 20th, 2020.

The Prime 2 offers a wide range of features and functionality. Among its highlights are an HD touchscreen interface, WiFi connectivity for digital streaming, multifunction performance pads, and dual mics.

About Denon DJ

With over a quarter-century of creating innovative, ground-breaking technology, Denon DJ is committed to the betterment and growth of the creative DJ’s workflow. A prioritization to engage and interact with the global DJ community, added to world-class customer support, shows Denon DJ further defining the future of professional DJ performance.

For more information on the Prime 2, visit the Denon DJ website.