Department of Sound's "Summer of Sound 2020" Program Offers Free Youth Music Production Courses

The nonprofit organization Department of Sound recently introduced its new youth music and podcast production course, "Summer of Sound 2020." At no cost, students thirteen years of age and older will be able to learn the basics of music composition, live recording, and more. EDM producers and fans alike will be happy to hear that many of the students go on to create electronic music and that a Kaytranada remix is analyzed as part of the coursework. You can listen to the completed beats created by the students here.

Students are able to learn at their own pace, with no deadlines aside from the program's end date on September 22nd, 2020. They will not need to purchase any gear as it can be completed entirely within Soundtrap, an application available on Internet-enabled laptops, tablets, or smartphones.

In addition to the actual music-making education, included is a course on the basics of music business and entrepreneurship. This section of the program highlights some important topics in the industry, like distribution and marketing, and even lifestyle tips like de-stressing with music and hearing loss protection.

Founded in 2019 by John Hamilton and Tyler Garnett, Department of Sound hopes to bring music education to youths who might not have access to expensive equipment or tutors. Through its free workshops, the organization hopes to inspire the next generation of artists and help their hometown of Sacramento become the next big music hub.

Department of Sound is currently taking enrollments for their "Summer of Sound 2020" course. For more information on how to sign up for the new program and to check out the complete curriculum, you can head over to their website here.