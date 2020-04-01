Netflix Announces Tiger King Spin-off Movie Starring Diplo

Fans who can't get enough of Netflix's insanely popular new series are in for a treat. Representatives from the digital streaming service have announced an upcoming Tiger King spin-off movie starring none other than Diplo.

Fans will have to wait quite some time for the new entry in the saga as due to scheduling conflicts, the movie will not premiere until April 20th, 2069. In addition to the release date, it has also been announced that in an effort to protect the world's tiger population, no real tigers will be used in the filming of the movie. Instead, Dillon Francis will be donning various tiger suits and playing the part of the magnificent creatures.

Seemingly inspired by Diplo's recent Tiger King casting tweet, Netflix executives decided that while he doesn't have major acting credits under his belt, the resemblance is just too good to pass up.

When asked about his upcoming role in the spin-off movie, Diplo spoke on how excited he was to add "A-list actor" to his résumé. In his own words:

"Wow, I can't believe some of you are actually believing this. You should know better than to trust anything on the internet posted on April Fool's Day."