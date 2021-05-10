Music and Moms: DJs Celebrate Mother's Day 2021 With Wholesome Tributes

Alesso, TOKiMONSTA, Charlotte de Witte, Armin van Buuren, and many more shared tributes to their mom.
Armin van Buuren (via Twitter)

Social media platforms are toxic and frigid places, but every now and then their users warm them up with wholesome content.

Such was the case on Sunday, when the EDM community came together to pay tribute to the mothers of the scene. The supportive moms, the working moms, the rave moms, and all the moms who sacrificed their own wellbeing for the betterment of their kids.

Check out some wholesome 2021 Mother's Day tributes below from the likes of Alesso, TOKiMONSTA, Charlotte de Witte, Armin van Buuren, and many more.

