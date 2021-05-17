Watch This DJ Rip Drum & Bass DJ Sets While Riding His Bike Around the UK

Watch This DJ Rip Drum & Bass DJ Sets While Riding His Bike Around the UK

"Drum & Bass On The Bike" has brought much-needed musical joy to cities across the UK.
Author:
Publish date:

Dom Whiting (via Facebook)

"Drum & Bass On The Bike" has brought much-needed musical joy to cities across the UK.

Livestreamed DJ sets have gained massive popularity since music fans across the world found themselves in lockdown due to COVID-19. We've seen some impressive production in those streams—virtual nightclubs to remote locations—but no DJ is approaching streaming quite like Dom Whiting.

Eight weeks ago, Whiting launched the first installment of "Drum & Bass On The Bike," and yes—it's exactly what it sounds like. Whiting has rigged a Pioneer DJ mixer onto his bicycle and has been riding around UK cities while performing DJ sets.

The series of cleverly executed and overall impressive streams began in Marlow on March 21st, when Whiting strolled around town with drum breaks and reese basses echoing around him as he managed to make clean transitions—and not run into any walls. He stopped and chatted with inquisitive passersby and spread some much-needed cheer in a city that is clearly in need of it after a year of lockdown.

The drum & bass ride then continued through Oxford for the second installment, as well as a special set in London's Hyde Park. A week ago Whiting streamed the third installment as he rode around Bristol, bringing even more joy to all he encountered, and this time with a group of enthusiastic cyclists in tow.

That group followed Whiting around through the entire 90-minute set, which spanned the spectrum of drum & bass, from liquid to neurofunk, jungle, and everything in between.

Whiting has made a name for himself through the use of Facebook Live as well as Instagram, where he shares fun clips from each edition of "Drum & Bass On The Bike" and reaches worldwide audiences with his unique take on livestreamed DJ sets. 

Whiting hasn't posted any information on where the next installment of the series will take place, but music fans can keep an eye on his socials below to keep a pulse on the athletic UK DJ's whereabouts. 

FOLLOW DOM WHITING:

Facebook: facebook.com/domwhitingg
Twitter: twitter.com/domwhiting
Instagram: instagram.com/dom_whiting

Related

Winlsow
FEATURES

Five Drum & Bass Artists to Watch in 2021

These talented rising stars are the future of drum & bass.

Carl cox
MUSIC RELEASES

Carl Cox Flexes Drum & Bass Muscles on Eats Everything's Edible Beats NYE Radio Show

The house and techno legend dropped a very special drum & bass mix on New Year's Eve.

joe-ford-2018-01
INTERVIEWS

Meet Joe Ford, Rising Star of the UK Drum and Bass Scene [Interview]

If you wonder the future of drum and bass is gonna sound, you're at the right place.

dnb day
Lifestyle

Sign the Petition to Declare April 17th "Drum & Bass Day"

The date’s numeric layout, 17.4, is a nod to 174 beats per minute, the tempo at which drum & bass is most recognized.

crucast printworks jack kimber photography
INTERVIEWS

Crucast Collective Set to Ignite with Rising Talent and Live Events After Pandemic [Q&A]

"Striking the right balance has been hard."

Beats 1 One Mix - Brookes Brothers
INTERVIEWS

Brookes Brothers Bring Drum and Bass To Beats 1 One Mix [INTERVIEW]

The duo take have a knack for blending R&B, soul, funk and drum and bass.

A8791928-F710-4A37-A460-A64014D43ABA
FEATURES

Keeno Has Sights Set High On How We Experience Drum And Bass

The UK artist hints on thoughts to bring a new production style to his audience.

skantia
MUSIC RELEASES

Skantia Drops Drum and Bass Single “Obsidian”

The 22-year-old drum and bass producer released the single via RAM Records.