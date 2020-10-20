Watch Dzeko Drop a Massive DJ Set Live from Niagara Falls

With no clubs to perform at, it seems as if artists are simply blindfolding their eyes, throwing a dart at a map, and traveling to places to perform—locations that are usually pipe dreams. However, due to the unrelenting fury of COVID-19 and the corresponding rise of livestreaming, these pie-in-the-sky destinations have become the new norm for DJs who want to connect with fans in novel and unique ways.

Dzeko is the latest major electronic music artist to take the streaming game to new heights. The Canadian DJ and producer posted up by Niagara Falls to offer up a one-of-a-kind performance flanked by its glittering rapids.

With the falls cascading behind him, Dzeko threw down a massive DJ set. Kicking things off with his remix of Joy Club's "In the Night," he went on to play out a revolving door of anthemic four-on-the-floor tracks. His selections ranged from sultry house tunes, like Diplo and SIDEPIECE's "On My Mind" and Meduza and Becky Hill's "Lose Control," to weaponized club heaters such as Fisher's "Losing It" and David Puentez's nasty remix of Regard's "Ride It." He even dropped an unreleased house edit of Tyga and Curtis Roach's quarantine anthem "Bored In the House," a humorous selection considering his sojourn to the cavernous waterfalls.

Check out the full DJ set below, exclusively on EDM.com.

