EDM.com Playlist Picks: DJ Snake, Marten Hørger & Claude VonStroke [7/23/21]

New major releases include tracks from DJ Snake, Marten Hørger, Claude VonStroke and more.

The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

Ring The Alarm - DJ Snake & Malaa

The dynamic duo DJ Snake and Malaa have came together for a house banger called "Ring the Alarm". The song is heavily influenced by Malaa's style of production with a thick bass line, supported by Snake's blue-ribbon sound design.

Pow Pow - Marten Hørger & Phace

House maven Marten Hørger teamed up with Phace for this powerful, high-energy tune. The sound design on this anthem consists of brassy elements put through a metallic filter, lending to a unique sound and a chest-pounding vibe.

Drinkee (Vintage Culture & John Summit Remix) - SOFI TUKKER

Vintage Culture and John Summit beautifully collaborated on the SOFI TUKKER original, "Drinkee." The core elements of the song lie in the groovy tech house production from Summit and the guitar instrumentation from Vintage Culture.

The End Of The Line - Claude VonStroke & Walker & Royce

"The End Of The Line" is the perfect fusion of house music stars Claude VonStroke and Walker & Royce. The song is built on a minimal house foundation with mind-bending bass and quirky sound design that represents signature Walker & Royce.

Okay (feat. Wulf) - Nicky Romero & Marf

Nicky Romero and MARF teamed up with alternative indie artist Wulf for their progressive pop song "Okay." They fused their genres beautifully, creating an emotive, singalong track sure to move anys crowd.

Drown (Effin Remix) - Dabin & Mokita

Dabin has released a remixes for his latest EP, dropping reworks of "Drown" and "Holding On." "The former, which was originally produced with Mokita, was reworked by Effin to create a more upbeat version of the song that features future bass elements, dubstep growls and fluttering arpeggios.

Scars (feat. Yung Pinch) - NGHTMRE

NGHTMRE ventured into new sonic territory with his new track with Yung Pinch. "Scars" is a hip-hop-centric track with smooth guitars and a hypnotic trap drop.



Same Thing - Fedde Le Grand, Love Hard & Amy Grace

"Same Thing" was released as the latest collaborative track by Fedde Le Grand, Love Hard & Amy Grace. The track incorporates trademark trap brass sounds while Grace dominates the arrangement with a heartfelt topline.

Can't Buy Love (Feat. Baby E) - B-Case & Robin Schulz

An R&B and deep house fusion, "Can't Buy Love" bends the boundaries between both genres. B-Case and Robin Schulz provide a mellow deep house tune here as Baby E compliments with his smooth vocals.

Ill Provide - Cloverdale & Local Singles

"Ill Provide" is a tech house track with undeniable disco influences as infectious vocal samples, funky bass lines and shuffling hats collide for a dancefloor-ready anthem.

WHAT YOU LIKE - DONT BLINK

"WHAT YOU LIKE" by DONT BLINK is the latest addition to the Night Bass catalogue. The bass line is simple yet effective, and is accompanied by the brisk house rhythms of the brand's signature sound.

These tracks can be accessed on the EDM.com Top Hits Playlist, Electronic Avenue Playlist and Festival Hits 2021 Playlist.