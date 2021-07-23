EDM.com Playlist Picks: DJ Snake, Marten Hørger & Claude VonStroke [7/23/21]
The electronic music community is constantly evolving with new sounds every week, as artists become more innovative with their compositions. EDM.com's weekly "Playlist Picks" series highlights the top releases in the genre, helping uncover the latest tracks that will soon dominate the dance music scene.

Ring The Alarm - DJ Snake & Malaa

The dynamic duo DJ Snake and Malaa have came together for a house banger called "Ring the Alarm". The song is heavily influenced by Malaa's style of production with a thick bass line, supported by Snake's blue-ribbon sound design.

Pow Pow - Marten Hørger & Phace

House maven Marten Hørger teamed up with Phace for this powerful, high-energy tune. The sound design on this anthem consists of brassy elements put through a metallic filter, lending to a unique sound and a chest-pounding vibe. 

Drinkee (Vintage Culture & John Summit Remix) - SOFI TUKKER

Vintage Culture and John Summit beautifully collaborated on the SOFI TUKKER original, "Drinkee." The core elements of the song lie in the groovy tech house production from Summit and the guitar instrumentation from Vintage Culture. 

The End Of The Line - Claude VonStroke & Walker & Royce

"The End Of The Line" is the perfect fusion of house music stars Claude VonStroke and Walker & Royce. The song is built on a minimal house foundation with mind-bending bass and quirky sound design that represents signature Walker & Royce.

Okay (feat. Wulf) - Nicky Romero & Marf 

Nicky Romero and MARF teamed up with alternative indie artist Wulf for their progressive pop song "Okay." They fused their genres beautifully, creating an emotive, singalong track sure to move anys crowd.

Drown (Effin Remix) - Dabin & Mokita

