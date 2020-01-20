The Zodiac Signs of Today's Biggest EDM DJs

Ah, the ineffable Zodiac. The infallible astrological chart. Is there anything as undeniable and unfalsifiable as the lowly horoscope? Of course not! Read from the star dust scattered across the sky during one's birth, the natal chart is the decider of all things past, present, and future. In the immortal words of Zeds Dead and Diplo, “blame it on the star sign, that’s the only truth.”

In honor of our celestial vagaries—er, auguries, here’s a list of astrological signs, their meanings, and some of the biggest DJs who fall into each one.

Capricorn (December 22nd - January 20th)

Illenium Nainoa Langer

Capricorns are marked by discipline and hard work. They are grounded and diligent, and have a propensity towards working nonstop until they achieve their goals. Capricorns don’t take no for an answer and always give 100%. Their traits are well suited for endless studio hours or nonstop performances on the festival stage.

Notable Capricorns include:

Aquarius (January 21st - February 19th)

Aquarians are the rebels of the family. They are innovative and bold. An Aquarius has has the tendency to remain mysterious in their personal and professional life, though they might not mean to. The mad scientists of the star signs, Aquarians lend themselves to experimental music that is as popular as it is unique.

Notable Aquarians include:

January 27th: Minnesota

February 1st: Oliver Heldens

February 7th: Nujabes

February 8th: Daft Punk ’s Guy-Manuel De Homem Christo

’s Guy-Manuel De Homem Christo February 16th: Bassnectar

Pisces (February 20th - March 20th)

Kaskade

Pisces are gentle, compassionate, kind, and intuitive. They have a plethora of creative energy that lends itself towards imagination and escape. Pisceans are the day dreamers of the zodiac. These traits draw them towards their favorite environment of all time: the music festival and their family within.

Notable Pisces include:

Aries (March 21st - April 19th)

Aries are brave, spontaneous, competitive. Within their friend groups, they have the tendency and the desire to come out on top. Though their temper can get the best of them, they remain steadfast and loyal to those who are their close friends. Their traits make them the champion of getting their squad from the rail to the bathrooms and back again, all before the next headliner starts spinning.

Notable Aries Include:

March 27th: ODESZA ’s Clayton Knight

’s Clayton Knight March 28th: REZZ

March 31st: Seven Lions

April 14th: Getter

April 19th: K?D

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Martin Garrix

Taurus is the sign of the stubborn yet persevering; the self-indulgent yet dedicated. Their one-track mind has gotten them in trouble in the past, but it is also the key to their success. Their taste for the hedonistic pairs perfectly with their persistence, making them an excellent candidate for the non-stop music industry.

Notable Taurians include:

Gemini (May 21st - June 20th):

Gemini are gentle and affectionate. They let their passions dictate their friends and goals, sometimes to a fault. Though they can connect with anyone and anything with ease, this can cause indecisiveness in their personal and professional life. Their openness and friendliness make them the ideal ambassador for an ever-growing festival squad.

Notable Geminis include:

May 30th - Madeon

May 31st - GRiZ

June 4th - ODESZA ’s Harrison Mills

’s Harrison Mills June 13th - DJ Snake

Cancer (June 21st - July 22nd)

Ah, Cancer, the crab that’s never crabby. Cancers are sentimental, loyal, devoted. They are all about caring for others before themselves, and can often be found languishing in their feelings. Their traits make them the ideal squad mom or festival dad.

Notable Cancers include:

Leo (July 23rd - August 22nd)

Leos are brave and often attention-seeking. They have big attitudes, big emotions, and tend to be the head of their crew. Though they may not take kindly to those who challenge their position, they are ever-loyal. Leos are meant to be their squad’s totem holders, and to headline main stage at their favorite festivals.

Notable Leos include:

Virgo (August 23rd - September 22nd):

Avicii

Virgos are analytical and precise. They value perfection in themselves foremost and find it hard to get along with illogical or messy people. Virgos consider their closest friends to be their family, and they cherish their family above all else. Every festival squad should have a Virgo, as they are the best at scheduling which acts to see and exactly who should bring what. Cherish your Virgo!

Notable Virgos include:

Libra (September 23rd - October 22nd):

Libras are the perennial people pleaser. They are motivated by love and passion, and can be a little ditzy at times. Though often danger prone, it’s hard for Libras to not be loved by their friends and family. Libras are occasionally a squad’s greatest liability, but their loyalty will be repaid in kind as their squad will spend as long as it takes to figure out where they ran off to.

Notable Libras include:

Scorpio (October 23rd - November 21st)

Scorpios are passionate, honest and loyal. They are assertive but not combative. Scorpios are excellent leaders, but can give up their head position if it needs to be done. Though emotions are important for Scorpios, they are able to reason through them with logic. Scorpios are the true leaders of their festie-fam, regardless of their Leo friends.

Notable Scorpios include:

Sagittarius (November 22nd - December 21st)

San Holo BRIANBAKERDIGITAL

Sagittarians are the lifeblood of their squad. They idealistic, extroverted and dynamic, and their humor makes them the perfect entertainers. A Sagittarius' curiosity drives them and their personal growth. Though they make friends easily, they lean towards a lone wolf lifestyle, and go to plenty of festivals and events solo. Their strong, free-spirited nature earns them many friends from many walks of life. They have a crew and contacts no matter which event they find themselves exploring.

Notable Sagittarius include:

