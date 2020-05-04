15 EDM Songs MLB Baseball Sluggers Use When Stepping Up to the Plate

In his 2010 single "Thank Me Now," Drake raps, "Damn, I swear sports and music are so synonymous / 'Cause we want to be them, and they want to be us."

The relationship between music and sports is symbiotic. Music and sports lift each other up, and the people who engulf themselves in each respective realm share the same vigor, passion, and competitive spirit. That's why it was all the more painful when the pandemic stampeded its way through our parks, stadiums, courts, and concert venues, forcibly stifling both the music and sports industries with one giant, rubber-gloved tsunami of paranoia and unprecedented stay-at-home ordinances.

While those in the music industry have managed to connect with fans via livestreamed concerts and magnificent, loophole-jumping events like drive-in raves, those in the sports community haven't been able to follow suit. At every sport's bedrock is, of course, teamwork, which intrinsically locks horns with the social distancing measures that require everyone to stay six feet away from each other in order to flatten the curve. The sports industry has desperately tried to remain relevant during these harrowing times, but that seems to be a pipe dream considering ESPN is airing "sports" such as marble racing, cherry pit spitting, lawn mower racing, sign spinning, and cheese rolling.

The impact of COVID-19 may have metaphorically kicked the sports and music industries in the shin and stolen their lunch money, but not all hope is lost, as the MLB is currently exploring radical ways to save their forthcoming season. To keep the spirit of baseball alive during these harrowing times, we put together a list of 15 MLB players who blare EDM songs over the loudspeakers in their home stadiums as they saunter up to the plate to swing for the fences.

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros: Kygo - "Firestone (feat. Conrad Sewell)"

The Astros' Jose Altuve may be at the center of one of baseball's most polarizing controversies of all time due to some questionable decisions, but his choice to walk up to the plate to Kygo's tropical house smash "Firestone" is a sound one.



Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies: Moby - "Flower"



After signing a $330 million contract, you can practically pick any song you want and still terrify the opposing the pitcher. 2015 National League MVP Bryce Harper does just that, opting to step out to "Flower" by iconic dance producer Moby.



Ryan Carpenter, Detroit Tigers: Avicii - "Levels"

Ryan Carpenter's stint in the majors may have been short-lived, only playing in the league for two years before bolting to the Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League, but he had good taste in music.



David Price, Los Angeles Dodgers: Pretty Lights - "Finally Moving"

Elite pitcher David Price struts out to the plate to Pretty Lights' classic single "Finally Moving," which is ironic considering his bat barely moves to the tune of a paltry .080 career batting average.



Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies: Zedd & Aloe Blacc - "Candyman"

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is a fan of EDM, walking up to Zedd and Aloe Blacc's 2016 homage to M&M's, "Candyman." He has also utilized Ookay's breakthrough hit "Thief."



Anthony Rizzo, Chicago Cubs: Martin Solveig & Good Times Ahead - "Intoxicated"

Cubs first basemen Anthony Rizzo is a fitting example of why everyone should blast EDM on their way to the home plate. You could chalk it up as the reason why he's a perennial MVP candidate and 2016 World Series champion.



Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers: Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump - "Welcome to the Party (feat. Zhavia Ward)"

Dodgers slugger Max Muncy must've really liked Deadpool 2 because he uses Diplo's mega-collab "Welcome to the Party," which appeared on the film's official motion picture soundtrack, for his walk-up track.



Liam Hendriks, Oakland Athletics - Queen vs. Rage Against the Machine vs. The Prodigy vs. Skrillex - "We Will Kill the Breathe of Bangarang - Djs From Mars Bootleg)"

What a better way to instill fear in the opposing pitcher than by walking up to a hair-raising mashup of songs by Queen, Rage Against The Machine, The Prodigy, and Skrillex.



Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals: Matoma & The Notorious B.I.G. - "Old Thing Back (feat. Ja Rule & Ralph Tresvant)"

Ryan Zimmerman's usage of Matoma's hit "Old Thing Back" must've brought some good juju to the Washington Nationals, because they won their first ever World Series championship in 2019.



Erick Fedde, Washington Nationals: Whethan - "Savage (feat. Flux Pavilion & MAX)"

Erick Fedde is a pitcher, so having 3 career base hits to his name is acceptable but it is nowhere near "savage."



Dan Jennings, Washington Nationals: Axwell Λ Ingrosso - "More Than You Know"

Dan Jennings is the latest member of the Washington Nationals to appear on this list, using Axwell Λ Ingrosso's fan favorite "More Than You Know." They must throw some serious parties in their clubhouse, especially after their 2019 World Series win.



Andrew Knapp, Philadelphia Phillies: Flume - "Holdin On"

A tip of the cap to Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp, who uses Flume's future bass staple "Holdin On" for his walkup tune.



Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs: Kungs vs. Cookin' On 3 Burners - "This Girl"

Don't you just love it when a hulking, 6′ 5″, 240-pound, tater-mashing slugger like Jason Heyward chooses a song like this to walk up to?



Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati Reds: Marshmello - "Silence (feat. Khalid)"

Scooter Gennett's play has been the farthest thing from "silence," as he tied the MLB record for homers in a single game when he went yard four times back in 2017 in a tilt against the Cardinals.



Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels: Thirty Seconds to Mars - "Do Or Die (Afrojack vs. Thirty Seconds to Mars Remix)

Angels star Shohei Ohtani, the only player in baseball to actively appear as both a pitcher and a batter, opts for a punk edge, using Afrojack's remix of Thirty Seconds to Mars' track "Do Or Die."