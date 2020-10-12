EDM Comes Together for World Mental Health Day

While mental health is a serious issue every year, 2020 has been especially tough due to the uncertainty related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That is why this past Saturday's World Mental Health Awareness Day was one of its most important since its inception in 1992. In honor of the day, some of the most prominent artists in EDM came together to share personal stories, offer resources, and just simply assure us that we're not alone in this fight.

Remember to take care of yourself and those around you during these turbulent times. Know that you're not alone and there are a vast number of resources out there to help you. Important mental health awareness information can be found on the World Health Organization's website. You can check out their material and learn ways to help both yourself and others here.