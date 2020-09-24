Watch Elderbrook Perform Dazzling Live Set at a Luminescent London Aquarium

On his meteoric rise to the upper echelon of dance music, Elderbrook has done nothing but push the envelope of the genre with each new venture. This time around, he played a unique live set at an aquarium, flanked by schools of gleaming fish and aquatic mammals.

Elderbrook has uploaded the full video of his dazzling live set at a London Aquarium, which he streamed live for fans who pre-ordered his brand new album, Why Do We Shake In The Cold?. The Grammy Award-nominated electronic producer and singer-songwriter cycled through a number of his hits, like "Talking," "Take a Minute," and of course his global smash "Something About You," his breakthrough collaboration with Rudimental. The hourlong performance is a perfect microcosm of the promise of Elderbrook, who remains one of the most gifted production and singing dual threats in the dance music sphere.

You can watch the full performance below.

