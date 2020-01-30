How Well Do You Know Electric Forest? Take Our Quiz

For over a decade, Electric Forest has been one of the most unique festivals in the world. Close to 50,000 people attend the massive gathering deep in a neon-soaked forest each year, where some of the biggest names across many genres take the stage. With everything from dubstep to classic rock, the festival is not afraid to take chances and go against the status quo. In honor of its legacy, we've created a way to see how much you know about the epic event.

FOLLOW ELECTRIC FOREST:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricForest

Twitter: twitter.com/Electric_Forest

Instagram: instagram.com/electric_forest