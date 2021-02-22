EDM Artists React to Daft Punk Split: "An Impossibly Rich, Immaculate Legacy"

Zedd, Porter Robinson, TOKiMONSTA, and countless others shared messages of respect and admiration for the legendary electronic music duo.
Tim Doyle

We're not crying, you're crying.

The electronic music community was flung headlong into hysteria today after Daft Punk revealed their shocking split after 28 years. Naturally, a deluge of tributes to the legendary "One More Time" producers immediately overwhelmed social media from the likes of Zedd, Porter Robinson, TOKiMONSTA, Alesso, and countless others.

In a particularly poignant post from fellow electronic music fulcrum Madeon, the French compatriot shared an open letter of sorts, tipping his cap to the iconic duo's "impossibly rich, immaculate legacy." "Their songs became diaries, I kept them close and I’ve been attaching new memories to them at every chapter of my life. It’s a cherished treasure," he wrote while gushing about Daft Punk's influence on his early musical aspirations. "I cannot imagine just how different my life would be without Daft Punk."

Check out Madeon's homage below, along with a plethora of tributes from the boundless expanse of Daft Punk's other admirers.

