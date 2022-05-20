Help Decide Who Will Take Home an Electronic Dance Music Award This Year

Welcome to the Electronic Dance Music Awards, an international celebration of all things dance music. The EDMAs honor this year's standout electronic dance music artists, events, labels, and executives. To show appreciation for stellar talent and contributions to the industry, awards will be given out across a number of select categories. This includes Dance Song of the Year, Label of the Year, Best Festival Series, Remix of the Year, and a whole lot more.

Oftentimes, the winners of awards are picked by a few individuals behind closed doors, but this is not the case for the EDMAs. This expansive celebration will be decided entirely by fans all over the world. Every category can voted on by ravers, festival-goers, techno-lovers, house heads, and everyone in-between.

Check out the entire list of awards and nominees for the 2022 Electronic Dance Music Awards below and then click here to cast your vote.

Dance Song Of The Year (Non Radio)

James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa - Ferrari

Öwnboss & Sevek - Move Your Body

Hardwell - INTO THE UNKNOWN

John Summit - La Danza

FISHER & Shermanology - IT'S A KILLA

Joel Corry - Liquor Store

Dance Song Of The Year (Radio)

ACRAZE - Do It To It (Ft. Cherish)

Tiësto & Ava Max - The Motto

Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love

Kx5 - Escape (ft. Hayla)

Alan Walker x Imanbek - Sweet Dreams

MEDUZA - Tell It To My Heart ft. Hozier

Artist Of The Year

John Summit

Vintage Culture

David Guetta

Tiesto

Chris Lake

Diplo

Best Collaboration

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd - Moth To A Flame

Alesso & Katy Perry - When I'm Gone

Joel Corry x RAYE x David Guetta – BED

Martin Garrix & Zedd – Follow

Sam Feldt & Rita Ora - Follow Me

R3HAB x Lukas Graham - Most People

Best Female Artist

REZZ

Alison Wonderland

Krewella

The Blessed Madonna

BLOND:ISH

LP Giobbi

Best Vocalist

Tate McRae

RAYE

Becky Hill

HALIENE

MNEK

Anabel Englund

Best New Artist

ACRAZE

ESCAPE PLAN

Kah-Lo

Fred again..

BYOR

Aviella

Club DJ Of The Year

Steve Aoki

GORDO

Vinny Vibe

Diplo

James Hype

Cat Dealers

Dance Radio Artist of the Year

John Summit

Shane Codd

LODATO

ACRAZE

Regard

KREAM

Producer Of The Year

MORTEN

Oliver Heldens

David Guetta

Vintage Culture

Kryder

CID

Label Of The Year

Spinnin’

Big Beat

Ultra

Armada

Insomniac

STMPD

Thrive

Defected

Industry Achievement

Pasquale Rotella

Best Performance

Madeon - Coachella 2022

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd - Coachella 2022

Hardwell - Ultra 2022

Afrojack - EDC MEXICO 2022

Eric Prydz - EDC Las Vegas 2021

Armin van Buuren - A State Of Trance 1000 Poland 2022

Underground DJ Of The Year

Purple Disco Machine

David Penn

Carl Cox

Mark Knight

Black Coffee

Pete Tong

Solomun

CLAPTONE

House Song Of The Year

Dom Dolla - Pump The Brakes

Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love

KREAM - Take Control

Gorgon City & DRAMA - You’ve Done Enough

John Summit - Make Me Feel

Chris Lorenzo - California Dreamin (ft. High Jinx)

Bass House Song Of The Year

Chris Lake & NPC - A Drug From God

Öwnboss, Sevek - Move Your Body

Imanbek & BYOR - Belly Dancer

Dillon Francis & VINNE - Once Again

Martin Garrix & Julian Jordan – Funk

Nitti Gritti & Marten Hørger - Want You

Tech House Song Of The Year

CID - Carnaval de Paris

John Summit - La Danza

Vintage Culture & James Hype - You Give Me A Feeling

FISHER & Shermanology - IT'S A KILLA

Chris Lorenzo - California Dreamin (ft. High Jinx)

Piero Pirupa - We Don’t Need

Dance / Electro Pop Song Of The Year

Tiësto & Ava Max - The Motto

Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love

Regard | Troye Sivan |Tate McRae - You

LODATO - Neon Lights

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

ILLENIUM & Dabin - Hearts on Fire (Ft. Lights)

UK House Song Of The Year

Jax Jones - Where Did You Go (ft. MNEK)

Diplo & Sonny Fodera - Turn Back Time

Sigala – Melody

Shane Codd - Get Out My Head

Becky Hill & Topic - My Heart Goes (La Di Da)

Best Festival Series

Electric Daisy Carnival

Creamfields

Ultra Music Festival

Tomorrowland

Breakaway Music Festival

Electric Zoo

Sunburn Festival

Music Video Of The Year

Swedish House Mafia &The Weeknd - Moth To A Flame

Tiësto & Karol G - Don't Be Shy

Robin Schulz & Felix Jaehn - One More Time (ft. Alida)

Steve Aoki & Yves V - Complicated (ft. Ryan Caraveo)

Purple Disco Machine, Sophie & the Giants - In The Dark

ILLENIUM & Dabin - Hearts on Fire (Ft. Lights)

Best Live Stream

Nervo | Djakarta Warehouse Project Virtual

Nora En Pure | Arnensee, Switzerland

Tiësto | Live from Edge New York City

Two Friends | Live From The Desert (BBM Vol. 20)

David Guetta | United at Home | Dubai Edition

Don Diablo | FORΞVΞR | Live in France

Best Radio Show

Dombresky - Process Radio

Tiesto - Club Life

Timmy Trumpet - SINPHONY Radio

Martin Garrix Radio

David Guetta - Playlist

Armin van Buuren - A State of Trance

Mashup Of The Year

ACRAZE Vs. 23 - Squid Game & Do It To It (Zedd Edit)

Farruko x Sebastion Ingrosso & Tommy Trash - Pepas (Angelo The Kid Tone Play Bootleg)

Sean Paul Vs. Alex Van DielTemperature (Wedamnz & Rivas Edit)

Shouse Vs. Grenno Vs. Euryrthmics - Love Tonight (Grenno Sweet Dreams Mashup)

The Weeknd Vs Alesso & One Republic - Save Your Tears (DJs From Mars Bootleg)

Mashup Artist Of The Year

DJs from mars

WeDamnz

Beatbreaker

Pat C

Rudeejays & Da Brozz

Switch Disco

Rivas

Remix Of The Year

Shouse - Love Tonight (David Guetta Remix)

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Claptone Remix)

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits (Meduza Remix)

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits (Joel Corry Remix)

Farrago - Pepas (Tiesto Remix)

Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Joe Maz Remix)

Remixer Of The Year

Joe Maz

Charlie Lane

Country Club Martini Crew

Joel Corry

James Hype

Rising Remixer Of The Year

Fat Tony

Sir Gio

Vandal on da track

Gin & Sonic

HÄWK

Best Down Tempo Turned Up

Megan Thee Stallion - Body (Joel Corry Remix)

Adele - Easy On Me (Henry Himself Remix)

Cardi B - Up (Zack Martino x Rich Dietz Remix)

Cardi B - Wap (Ship Wrek Remix)

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - Dakati (David Guetta Remix)

Remix Rewind

David Guetta Ft. Sia - Titanium (David Guetta & MORTEN Remix)

Montell Jordan - This Is How We Do It (Mahalo's 90 Baby Remix)

Will Smith - Miami (Charlie Lane Remix)

DMNDS - Calabria (Vavo Remix)

Abba - Gimme Gimme Gimme (Fat Tony & Medun Remix)

Main Stage Song Of The Year

Timmy Trumpet x KSHMR x Mildenhaus - Ininna Tora

Martin Garrix & Brooks - Quantum

DJ Kuba & Neitan x Skytech - I Want You

David Guetta, MORTEN, Roland Clark - Alive Again

Hardwell - INTO THE UNKNOWN

Armin van Buuren & Sam Gray - Human Touch

Voting ends on Friday, June 17th, 2022 and the winners will be announced shortly after. You can learn more about the Electronic Dance Music Awards and help decide this year's winners here.