Help Decide Who Will Take Home an Electronic Dance Music Award This Year
Welcome to the Electronic Dance Music Awards, an international celebration of all things dance music. The EDMAs honor this year's standout electronic dance music artists, events, labels, and executives. To show appreciation for stellar talent and contributions to the industry, awards will be given out across a number of select categories. This includes Dance Song of the Year, Label of the Year, Best Festival Series, Remix of the Year, and a whole lot more.
Oftentimes, the winners of awards are picked by a few individuals behind closed doors, but this is not the case for the EDMAs. This expansive celebration will be decided entirely by fans all over the world. Every category can voted on by ravers, festival-goers, techno-lovers, house heads, and everyone in-between.
Check out the entire list of awards and nominees for the 2022 Electronic Dance Music Awards below and then click here to cast your vote.
Dance Song Of The Year (Non Radio)
- James Hype & Miggy Dela Rosa - Ferrari
- Öwnboss & Sevek - Move Your Body
- Hardwell - INTO THE UNKNOWN
- John Summit - La Danza
- FISHER & Shermanology - IT'S A KILLA
- Joel Corry - Liquor Store
Dance Song Of The Year (Radio)
- ACRAZE - Do It To It (Ft. Cherish)
- Tiësto & Ava Max - The Motto
- Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
- Kx5 - Escape (ft. Hayla)
- Alan Walker x Imanbek - Sweet Dreams
- MEDUZA - Tell It To My Heart ft. Hozier
Artist Of The Year
- John Summit
- Vintage Culture
- David Guetta
- Tiesto
- Chris Lake
- Diplo
Best Collaboration
- Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd - Moth To A Flame
- Alesso & Katy Perry - When I'm Gone
- Joel Corry x RAYE x David Guetta – BED
- Martin Garrix & Zedd – Follow
- Sam Feldt & Rita Ora - Follow Me
- R3HAB x Lukas Graham - Most People
Best Female Artist
- REZZ
- Alison Wonderland
- Krewella
- The Blessed Madonna
- BLOND:ISH
- LP Giobbi
Best Vocalist
- Tate McRae
- RAYE
- Becky Hill
- HALIENE
- MNEK
- Anabel Englund
Best New Artist
- ACRAZE
- ESCAPE PLAN
- Kah-Lo
- Fred again..
- BYOR
- Aviella
Club DJ Of The Year
- Steve Aoki
- GORDO
- Vinny Vibe
- Diplo
- James Hype
- Cat Dealers
Dance Radio Artist of the Year
- John Summit
- Shane Codd
- LODATO
- ACRAZE
- Regard
- KREAM
Producer Of The Year
- MORTEN
- Oliver Heldens
- David Guetta
- Vintage Culture
- Kryder
- CID
Label Of The Year
- Spinnin’
- Big Beat
- Ultra
- Armada
- Insomniac
- STMPD
- Thrive
- Defected
Industry Achievement
- Pasquale Rotella
Best Performance
- Madeon - Coachella 2022
- Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd - Coachella 2022
- Hardwell - Ultra 2022
- Afrojack - EDC MEXICO 2022
- Eric Prydz - EDC Las Vegas 2021
- Armin van Buuren - A State Of Trance 1000 Poland 2022
Underground DJ Of The Year
- Purple Disco Machine
- David Penn
- Carl Cox
- Mark Knight
- Black Coffee
- Pete Tong
- Solomun
- CLAPTONE
This year's nominees include David Guetta, Kaskade, deadmau5, REZZ, Swedish House Mafia, Alison Wonderland, The Weeknd, and more.
House Song Of The Year
- Dom Dolla - Pump The Brakes
- Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
- KREAM - Take Control
- Gorgon City & DRAMA - You’ve Done Enough
- John Summit - Make Me Feel
- Chris Lorenzo - California Dreamin (ft. High Jinx)
Bass House Song Of The Year
- Chris Lake & NPC - A Drug From God
- Öwnboss, Sevek - Move Your Body
- Imanbek & BYOR - Belly Dancer
- Dillon Francis & VINNE - Once Again
- Martin Garrix & Julian Jordan – Funk
- Nitti Gritti & Marten Hørger - Want You
Tech House Song Of The Year
- CID - Carnaval de Paris
- John Summit - La Danza
- Vintage Culture & James Hype - You Give Me A Feeling
- FISHER & Shermanology - IT'S A KILLA
- Chris Lorenzo - California Dreamin (ft. High Jinx)
- Piero Pirupa - We Don’t Need
Dance / Electro Pop Song Of The Year
- Tiësto & Ava Max - The Motto
- Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
- Regard | Troye Sivan |Tate McRae - You
- LODATO - Neon Lights
- Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
- ILLENIUM & Dabin - Hearts on Fire (Ft. Lights)
UK House Song Of The Year
- Jax Jones - Where Did You Go (ft. MNEK)
- Diplo & Sonny Fodera - Turn Back Time
- Sigala – Melody
- Shane Codd - Get Out My Head
- Becky Hill & Topic - My Heart Goes (La Di Da)
Best Festival Series
- Electric Daisy Carnival
- Creamfields
- Ultra Music Festival
- Tomorrowland
- Breakaway Music Festival
- Electric Zoo
- Sunburn Festival
Music Video Of The Year
- Swedish House Mafia &The Weeknd - Moth To A Flame
- Tiësto & Karol G - Don't Be Shy
- Robin Schulz & Felix Jaehn - One More Time (ft. Alida)
- Steve Aoki & Yves V - Complicated (ft. Ryan Caraveo)
- Purple Disco Machine, Sophie & the Giants - In The Dark
- ILLENIUM & Dabin - Hearts on Fire (Ft. Lights)
Best Live Stream
- Nervo | Djakarta Warehouse Project Virtual
- Nora En Pure | Arnensee, Switzerland
- Tiësto | Live from Edge New York City
- Two Friends | Live From The Desert (BBM Vol. 20)
- David Guetta | United at Home | Dubai Edition
- Don Diablo | FORΞVΞR | Live in France
Best Radio Show
- Dombresky - Process Radio
- Tiesto - Club Life
- Timmy Trumpet - SINPHONY Radio
- Martin Garrix Radio
- David Guetta - Playlist
- Armin van Buuren - A State of Trance
Mashup Of The Year
- ACRAZE Vs. 23 - Squid Game & Do It To It (Zedd Edit)
- Farruko x Sebastion Ingrosso & Tommy Trash - Pepas (Angelo The Kid Tone Play Bootleg)
- Sean Paul Vs. Alex Van DielTemperature (Wedamnz & Rivas Edit)
- Shouse Vs. Grenno Vs. Euryrthmics - Love Tonight (Grenno Sweet Dreams Mashup)
- The Weeknd Vs Alesso & One Republic - Save Your Tears (DJs From Mars Bootleg)
Mashup Artist Of The Year
- DJs from mars
- WeDamnz
- Beatbreaker
- Pat C
- Rudeejays & Da Brozz
- Switch Disco
- Rivas
Remix Of The Year
- Shouse - Love Tonight (David Guetta Remix)
- Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Claptone Remix)
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits (Meduza Remix)
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits (Joel Corry Remix)
- Farrago - Pepas (Tiesto Remix)
- Masked Wolf - Astronaut In The Ocean (Joe Maz Remix)
Remixer Of The Year
- Joe Maz
- Charlie Lane
- Country Club Martini Crew
- Joel Corry
- James Hype
Rising Remixer Of The Year
- Fat Tony
- Sir Gio
- Vandal on da track
- Gin & Sonic
- HÄWK
Best Down Tempo Turned Up
- Megan Thee Stallion - Body (Joel Corry Remix)
- Adele - Easy On Me (Henry Himself Remix)
- Cardi B - Up (Zack Martino x Rich Dietz Remix)
- Cardi B - Wap (Ship Wrek Remix)
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - Dakati (David Guetta Remix)
Remix Rewind
- David Guetta Ft. Sia - Titanium (David Guetta & MORTEN Remix)
- Montell Jordan - This Is How We Do It (Mahalo's 90 Baby Remix)
- Will Smith - Miami (Charlie Lane Remix)
- DMNDS - Calabria (Vavo Remix)
- Abba - Gimme Gimme Gimme (Fat Tony & Medun Remix)
Main Stage Song Of The Year
- Timmy Trumpet x KSHMR x Mildenhaus - Ininna Tora
- Martin Garrix & Brooks - Quantum
- DJ Kuba & Neitan x Skytech - I Want You
- David Guetta, MORTEN, Roland Clark - Alive Again
- Hardwell - INTO THE UNKNOWN
- Armin van Buuren & Sam Gray - Human Touch
Voting ends on Friday, June 17th, 2022 and the winners will be announced shortly after. You can learn more about the Electronic Dance Music Awards and help decide this year's winners here.