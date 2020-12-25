EDM Tracks for Your 2020 Christmas Playlists

Christmas is today, and what better way to get in the spirit than by blasting holiday music?

EDM and Christmas traditionally don't go hand in hand, but you may be surprised how many dance music artists have created their own versions of classic carols and even some originals. While this year's holiday festivities look a lot different than those of previous years, the spirit of it all should absolutely remain the same.

Turn on your fireplace (real or virtual), cozy up, and rock these EDM tracks for your Christmas playlists.

Wham! - Last Christmas (San Holo Remix)

Jesse Slayter & Wuki - Rock Them Bells

Kaskade - Deck The Halls (feat. Erika)

Major Lazer - Christmas Trees (feat. Protoje)

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike x Armin van Buuren x Brennan Heart - Christmas Time (feat. Jeremy Oceans)

Trap City - Sleigh Bells

Sam Feldt - Winter Wonderland

Kaskade - Santa Baby (feat. Jane XØ)

NERVO & Tiscore - "Do They Know It's Christmas (feat. Polina Vita)"

Blasterjaxx & Tony Junior - Jingle Bell Rock