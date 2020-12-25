EDM Tracks for Your 2020 Christmas Playlists

EDM Tracks for Your 2020 Christmas Playlists

Deck the halls with these jolly EDM Christmas tracks.
Author:
Publish date:

Christmas is today, and what better way to get in the spirit than by blasting holiday music?

EDM and Christmas traditionally don't go hand in hand, but you may be surprised how many dance music artists have created their own versions of classic carols and even some originals. While this year's holiday festivities look a lot different than those of previous years, the spirit of it all should absolutely remain the same.

Turn on your fireplace (real or virtual), cozy up, and rock these EDM tracks for your Christmas playlists.

Wham! - Last Christmas (San Holo Remix)

Jesse Slayter & Wuki - Rock Them Bells

Kaskade - Deck The Halls (feat. Erika)

Major Lazer - Christmas Trees (feat. Protoje)

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike x Armin van Buuren x Brennan Heart - Christmas Time (feat. Jeremy Oceans)

Trap City - Sleigh Bells

Sam Feldt - Winter Wonderland

Kaskade - Santa Baby (feat. Jane XØ)

NERVO & Tiscore - "Do They Know It's Christmas (feat. Polina Vita)" 

Blasterjaxx & Tony Junior - Jingle Bell Rock

Related

maxresdefault-6
FEATURES

Here are 10 of the Most Outrageous EDM Christmas Light Shows

Their electricity bills are as high as their Christmas spirit.

Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Brennan Heart
MUSIC RELEASES

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Armin van Buuren, and Brennan Heart Announce Upcoming Christmas Anthem

In addition to the four artists, the Christmas single is set to feature vocals from Jeremy Oceans.

Armin van Buuren, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Brennan Heart
MUSIC RELEASES

Armin van Buuren, Brennan Heart, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Me Join Forces for Christmas Anthem

The euphoric "Christmas Time" is the first single from an upcoming Smash The House album.

San-Holo-press-pic-main
MUSIC RELEASES

San Holo Celebrates the Holidays With Remix of Wham!'s 1984 Classic "Last Christmas"

Santa Holo is here with a Christmas anthem.

Kaskade Christmas
MUSIC RELEASES

'Kaskade Christmas' is the First Christmas Album You'll Want to Hear on Repeat

Keep warm with this one!

New-Years-Eve-Playlist---Bose---Lifestyle
PLAYLISTS

Amazon Music Releases Global New Year's Eve Playlist Featuring The World's Biggest DJs

Playlist includes Steve Aoki, Kaskade, Robin Schulz, Sigma, NERVO, Jonas Blue, and DJ Snake and more

EDC
FEATURES

Top 5 Dance Music Tracks You Need to Play at Your Wedding

Did you really have a wedding if Daft Punk's "One More Time" didn't play?

Turntables
FEATURES

Spice Up Your October With This Month's Newest Tracks [PLAYLIST]

Catch up on this month's new music with our top picks playlist.