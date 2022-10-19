Skip to main content
"Sixth Sense": ESPER Is Harnessing Elements of the Paranormal to Rise Through EDM's Ranks

"Sixth Sense": ESPER Is Harnessing Elements of the Paranormal to Rise Through EDM's Ranks

The future is blindingly bright for ESPER, an electronic music production virtuoso with a spine-tingling sound.

ESPER/Instagram

The future is blindingly bright for ESPER, an electronic music production virtuoso with a spine-tingling sound.

Haunting, visceral, memorable—what can be said of ESPER's music that can't be said of the supernatural?

The electronic music prodigy, whose real name is Max Margot, is experiencing quite a rise through the EDM scene. ESPER's name derives from the concept of extrasensory perception, or ESP, more commonly known as "the sixth sense."

No, he does not see dead people. What he sees is a bright future.

Thanks to the iconic 1999 film of the same name, "the sixth sense" is more commonly associated with the paranormal community. But for Margot, it's rooted more in psychology. One of the core values at the bedrock of his brand, he says, is empathy, as in he hopes his music connects with fans so their subconscious feelings bubble to the surface.

And it's this tenet by which he approaches his artistry, which has caught the attention of some of contemporary music's leading names. Take, for instance, "Medusa," a track released by leading electronic label Monstercat that explores our tendency as humans to fall prisoner to love we don't think we deserve.

There are only a handful of DJs who are able to say they've worked with Kanye West, but this young artist added that distinction to his résumé in 2022. ESPER was part of a cadre of producers, audio engineers and other musicians to work on Donda 2, Ye's 11th studio album. Working alongside Cardi B, Offset, DaBaby and more, he contributed to a slew of records from the LP.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

esper
FEATURES

"Sixth Sense": ESPER Is Harnessing Elements of the Paranormal to Rise Through EDM's Ranks

The future is blindingly bright for ESPER, an electronic music production virtuoso with a spine-tingling sound.

By Jason Heffler
BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival 1
EVENTS

BeOn1x Open Mind Music Festival Makes Colossal Debut In Cyprus

The beachside festival made its debut in Larnaca, providing a rich and mesmerizing experience.

By Konstantinos Karakolis
david guetta
NEWS

1001Tracklists Reveal "Top 101 Producers of 2022" List

They also announced an NFT charity raffle to support underrepresented artists.

By Brooke Bierman

EDM.com was recently on the ground at Bass Camp, the largest dance music fest in Tahoe, which also served as the home of ESPER's long-awaited debut festival performance. But you wouldn't have known it after seeing legions of ravers barrel in within a nanosecond of taking the stage.

ESPER's eerie, cinematic sound slithered into focus, functioning as a siren song that lured the crowd in like a moth to a flame. It wasn't long before he uncorked a teeth-rattling drop, a blend of euphoric bass and ominous dubstep that perfectly encapsulates his approach to dance music.

esper

ESPER performs at Bass Camp.

In the wake of his emphatic Bass Camp performance, ESPER touched down in Los Angeles for a DJ set at the famed Academy club, where he was billed alongside Grammy-nominated electronic music luminary ILLENIUM. His first-ever performance in the City of Angels poured gasoline on what was already a career simmering in a chrysalis of potential.

Next up is a run of tour dates with NGHTMRE, the bass music superstar fresh off the release of his scintillating debut album, DRMVRSE. ESPER is set to join him on his eponymous album tour, where he's set to unveil a bevy of new tracks.

You can find out more about ESPER and purchase tickets to his upcoming shows here.

Follow ESPER:

Facebook: facebook.com/esperofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/esperofficial_
Twitter: twitter.com/esperofficial_
Spotify: spoti.fi/2QvAzXM

Related

dj diesel shaq
INTERVIEWS

How EDM "Revitalized a Sense of Urgency and Passion" In Shaquille O’Neal

DJ Diesel caught up with EDM.com to chat about how his love of electronic music drove him after the lights of NBA arenas went out.

Freefall press pic
MUSIC RELEASES

ESPER and Lockbox Tap Isaiah Brown for Must-Listen Melodic Bass Track, "Freefall"

The trio's soaring new single is a poignant commentary on the difficulties of letting go.

Screen Shot 2021-11-24 at 1.12.39 PM
FEATURES

How RCRDSHP Is Using NFTs to Redefine the Relationship Between EDM Artists and Fans

"We believe in the future of fandom."

Esper Courtney Drummey
MUSIC RELEASES

ESPER and Courtney Drummey Deliver Collaborative Debut EP "DREAMS"

The pair has delivered five tracks of bass-focused mayhem.

BT TLAOL Press Shot - Photo by Lacy Transeau
FEATURES

BT Dissected His Biggest Tracks to Invite Fans on a Journey Through His Storied Career [Exclusive]

The legendary trance pioneer, who started out mowing lawns as a boy to pay for synthesizers, broke down his five most influential songs.

Esper Courtney Drummey
MUSIC RELEASES

ESPER's Debut is Melodic Midtempo Madness With a Splash of Vocal Hypnotism

The French export tapped Courtney Drummey for a festival-worthy bass bomb.

dj susan
FEATURES

Who Is DJ Susan? Meet the Exuberant DJ Who Captured the Hearts of Miami Music Week 2022

Throughout a historic Miami Music Week, DJ Susan embodied the triumphant ethos of the return of electronic music to Magic City after a brutal pandemic.

Motus
FEATURES

Rendering Reality: How Visual Artist Motus Is Shaping the World of EDM’s Rising Stars

Visual artist Motus is the man behind the scenes of all your favorite EDM acts.